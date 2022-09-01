With 43 years of residential real estate experience and personal sales in excess of $1 billion, John Postma proudly forges lifelong relationships with his clients through his expert professionalism, honesty, and integrity.

A recipient of numerous awards, Postma paves the path to homeownership with detail-oriented real estate standards and exceptional client relations. His experience-backed approach to residential real estate streamlines the homeownership process and provides unlimited reassurance, resolution, and resources during some of the most important and memorable moments of his clients’ lives.

Postma is honored to play a role in generations of client real estate achievements and welcomes every opportunity to assist the families he serves as they progress from first-time, single-family homes to well-earned retirement retreats.