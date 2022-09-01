Faces of West Michigan 2022 Special Section

DR. KRISTI HAWLEY AND DR. NATHAN NARTKER — THE DERM INSTITUTE OF WEST MI

1661 CRYSTAL SPRINGS BLVD. SE, CALEDONIA, MI 49316 |

616-326-0114 | INFO@DERMINSTITUTEOFWMI.COM

When you think of your health, you want your doctors to be the best of the best. Your skin care team should be no different. That’s why, at The Derm Institute of West Michigan, treatment is never just skin deep. The Derm Institute’s experienced staff and patient-first mindset will ensure your unique skin concerns are diagnosed and resolved not just on the surface, but where it matters most: at the source.

Dr. Hawley and her team are excited to announce it’s bringing on a new physician. Dr. Nathan Nartker joined the practice in August, allowing the team to help more patients with the same great care they’re known for. Dr. Nartker completed his academic dermatology residency at Wayne State University and is excited to bring top-notch, innovative treatments and care to West Michigan.

Dr. Kristi Hawley has built the practice around putting patients first. Dr. Hawley and Dr. Nartker provide personalized treatments with a patient-focused approach, ensuring each patient receives the specialized care they deserve.