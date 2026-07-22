If “read more books” is on your summer bucket list, we’ve got a few ideas to add to your stack. Our friends at Reader’s World in Holland rounded up summer reads for every kind of mood — from Michigan lighthouse stories and small-town escapes to page-turning thrillers and poetry inspired by the natural world.

Lighthouse Ladies: Shining a Spotlight on Hardy Heroines

By Kris Corronado, Islenia Mil

Did you know Michigan has the most lighthouses out of any state in the country? Lighthouse Ladies brings to light the often unsung heroines of lighthouse duties. With gorgeous illustrations and nautical thrills, this is a treat for the whole family.

The Trees

By Percival Everett

What starts as a mysterious murder with disappearing corpses becomes a gritty look at the horrors of history haunting the present. Fans of Everett’s James or those who enjoy a good literary thriller are sure to enjoy this tale that is frightening, fantastical and, yes, even funny.

Is This a Cry for Help

By Emily Austin

A big-hearted story of grief, growth, mental health, and the importance of Public Libraries. With a cast of quirky characters you’ll be sure to adore, Austin gives you a front row seat in the drama around book bans and queer representation. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll love it.

Small Towns U.S.A.

By Brenna Darling

Find your next cosy getaway in these adorable small towns. National Geographic collects 100 locations across the country–including Michigan–that would be perfect for vacation travelling. Divided into regions around the country, this coffee table book is also a great conversation starter.

My Husband’s Wife

By Alice Feeny

Thrills and chills abound in this eerie psychological thriller when a woman returns home to find another woman living in her home who claims to be her husband’s wife. With shocking twists and turns, My Husband’s Wife will have you eagerly turning pages late into the night.

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World

Various authors

This anthology collects the poems commissioned by Former U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon for her Poetry in the Parks Project that created poetry installations in parks across the country. A great book companion for your summer amidst nature.

Reader’s World, located at 194 S. River Ave., has been a Holland staple since 1967, offering books, magazines and newspapers for every kind of reader. Find your next great read at readersworldbooks.com.