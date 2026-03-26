Spring break reads: fresh picks from The Bookman

Baldacci’s books have been published in over forty-five languages and in more than eighty countries, with over 200 million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both film and television. In the sequel to bestselling Nash Falls, Walter Nash (living under an alias) must take a journey down a dark path in order to exact revenge on the woman who destroyed his entire life. But as the plot thickens, and Nash becomes more ensnared in his own darkness, he may need to make an unfathomable decision.

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ADULT NON-FICTION

The Land and Its People

By: David Sedaris

May 26