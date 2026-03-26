Spring break reads: fresh picks from The Bookman

Spring Break is around the corner—so what’s going in your beach bag, carry-on, or cozy weekend stack? Whether you’re craving a fast-paced thriller, thoughtful nonfiction, or a read-aloud favorite for little ones, this month’s list has something for every kind of reader. Our friends at The Bookman—a beloved Lakeshore bookstore known for its thoughtfully curated shelves, author events, and community programming—have rounded up their must-read titles for 2026. From bestselling favorites to whimsical new releases, here are their latest recommendations— with a little something for everyone.
MIDDLE GRADE SERIES
The Hybrid Prince
By: Tui T. Sutherland
The New York Times #1 series Wings of Fire is back for its sixteenth installment. Thrilling battle scenes, fast paced action, and political dragon intrigue provide the perfect concoction for middle grade fantasy lovers to sink their teeth into.
ADULT FICTION
Judge Stone
By: James Patterson / Viola Davis
Internationally acclaimed and award-winning actress Davis teams up with arguably the most popular author living in Patterson to deliver a first class courtroom drama. Judge Mary Stone carries many responsibilities on her capable shoulders. But the two she holds most dear to her heart are running her family farm, and presiding over her courtroom in Union Springs, Alabama. One day, the most controversial case in the history of the south approaches her bench. It should be open and shut, but there’s a moral dilemma involved that Judge Stone just can’t ignore.
ADULT FICTION
Hope Rises
By: David Baldacci
April 14
Baldacci’s books have been published in over forty-five languages and in more than eighty countries, with over 200 million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both film and television. In the sequel to bestselling Nash Falls, Walter Nash (living under an alias) must take a journey down a dark path in order to exact revenge on the woman who destroyed his entire life. But as the plot thickens, and Nash becomes more ensnared in his own darkness, he may need to make an unfathomable decision.
Books to keep on your watch list:
ADULT NON-FICTION
The Land and Its People
By: David Sedaris
May 26
David Sedaris was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He is the recipient of the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the Jonathan Swift Prize for Satire and Humor, and the Terry Southern Prize for Humor. To read Sedaris is to be constantly surprised. In one essay he might be on a long walk, or maybe on a safari in Kenya, or on a horse in Guatemala. He is a brother, a friend, a caretaker, and above all, an observer of the world. His essays are filled with humor, wit, tenderness, anger, and profundity. He shows us there is a lot to see in this world, as long as you look.
PAPER BACK FICTION SERIES
Unrivaled
By: Rachel Ried
September 29
Rachel Reid is the New York Times Bestselling author of the Game Changers series, which has been adapted into the smash hit television series, Heated Rivalry. Everyone’s favorite hockey players are back! Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander continue the romance in the highly anticipated seventh book in the series. For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have nothing to hide. For more than a decade, they kept their love a secret, but now they’re out, married, and even playing on the same team. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash is getting louder. Now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet.
For the kiddos:
CHILDREN (AGES 3-5)
It’s My Bird-Day!
By: Mo Willems
March 31
Bestselling and award-winning author and illustrator Mo Willems’ first book Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus has been inducted into the Picture Book Hall of Fame. Now the pigeon is back for his highly anticipated annual event, his “Bird-Day.” The Pigeon thinks he is prepared. He’s got his hat, and his cake. But there might just be a BIG bird day surprise. Will the Pigeon be able to handle it?
The Bookman is open Monday -Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. bookmanbookstore.indielite.org