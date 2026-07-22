Stoffer and Start explore what defines home in new children’s book

Home has always been top of mind and heart for Jean Stoffer, owner of Stoffer Home. She and her daughter, Grace Start, co-own the business and are co-authors of their first children’s picture book titled We Are Home When We’re Together: Trusting God Through Life’s Changes. The book, released April 28 and published by Tommy Nelson, reassures children ages 4-8 that home isn’t just a place but is really the people you love.

Start and family had moved into a farmhouse, their forever home after moving numerous times as houses were renovated and sold. Stoffer, who raised Start and her brothers in Chicago’s western suburbs, moved to Grand Rapids in 2015 to be near three of her children. They’ve lived in several places locally, including a renovated historic home on Madison Avenue.

“Moving brings up a lot of emotions, excitement and anxiety both. We have felt these emotions, and our children have too. We’ve discovered God’s faithfulness during these times, and we’ve experienced his comforting presence as we move to the new places he has for us,” say the authors in the foreword to We Are Home When We’re Together.

Start, who has four children ages 5-10, said, “The message of moving was on my mind. My oldest doesn’t love change, so one character is inspired by him. Kids need to be soothed through a change, and mom might need some soothing herself.”

A book about moving is a natural progression for the authors, who help people design custom kitchens and cabinetry, as well as do whole-house design. They opened a brick-and-mortar store, Stoffer Home, in 2018 to showcase their work and offer home goods for sale. Now the premises at 714 Wealthy St. SE includes Jean Stoffer Design, Stoffer Home Cabinetry and The Bradbury Café. The eclectic store has space for children to play and read, another top-of-mind aim for the authors.

“I love kids and love reading to kids, and Grace loves kids, telling stories, and reading to kids,” said Stoffer, who is also author of Establishing Home: Creating Space for a Beautiful Life with Family, Faith, and Friends (Tyndale, 2022). She’s working another book as well, tentatively titled The Purpose of Home.

Look for The Established Home, Stoffer’s show that ran on The Magnolia Network for three seasons. It’s available to stream on Max, Discovery+, and the Magnolia Network and app. Visit the company at www.stofferhome.com. We Are Home When We’re Together is available at Stoffer Home and local and online stores.