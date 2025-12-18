Cozy up with these Michigan-made books

While bestseller lists often dominate holiday shopping, some of the most meaningful reads are quietly created right here at home. This Christmas season we’re shining a light on Michigan authors and books about our state that might not find their way onto commercial shelves. Many of today’s writers publish independently, relying on online sales and community word of mouth to reach readers. So this winter, pour a mug of cocoa, curl up under a cozy blanket, and discover a few homegrown stories that deserve the spotlight.

“The Homemade Pie Cookbook” by Laura Klynstra



Genre: Cookbook

Lansing-based author and designer Laura Klynstra knows the joy of a good pie. Her new book, The Homemade Pie Cookbook: 100 Pie, Tart, and Galette Recipes for Every Season, celebrates the beauty of baking by hand. With stunning photos she shot herself and recipes sorted by season, Klynstra’s collection offers both inspiration and nostalgia. Her advice: keep the butter cold and the crust flaky — and always save room for the Toffee Crumb Pie.

“Into the Hand of a Woman” by Carla Ohse

Genre: Spiritual Adventure Fiction

Carla Ohse’s inspiring novel follows Judge Deborah Miller from New York to Israel on a faith-driven mission to help women in crisis. Mixing modern adventure, moral struggle and spiritual triumph, it’s a story of courage and compassion that transcends borders.

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

Genre: Young Adult Thriller

Set in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Boulley’s bestselling thriller follows Daunis Fontaine, an Ojibwe teen drawn into an FBI investigation after witnessing a murder. Blending suspense, Native identity and emotional depth, Firekeeper’s Daughter captures the strength of community and the resilience of a young woman finding her voice.

“The House of David: Salvation, Scandal, and Survival in a Modern American Commune” by Evelyn Sterne

Genre: Nonfiction History

Historian Evelyn Sterne dives into the strange and captivating story of Benton Harbor’s Israelite House of David. Known for its baseball team, amusement park and public scandals, the commune is a fascinating mix of faith, fame and controversy. Sterne’s deep research makes this Michigan tale both compelling and haunting.

“Places Where the Sun Don’t Shine” by Estelle Slootmaker

Genre: Children’s Picture Book

Written in playful verse and printed in Wyoming, Michigan, Places Where the Sun Don’t Shine is a witty, rhyming romp for kids and grown-ups alike. Local writer Estelle Slootmaker’s whimsical story and colorful illustrations make for a delightful bedtime read — and a true testament to Michigan-made creativity.

“The Wild and Magical: Legends of Christmas Reindeer”

by Ashley Schiavone

Genre: Holiday Children’s Book

Kalamazoo native Ashley Schiavone brings Midwest warmth and wonder to her debut picture book. With hand-painted illustrations and a timeless holiday message, Legends of Christmas Reindeer celebrates imagination, family and the joy of winter storytelling — sure to become a new seasonal favorite.