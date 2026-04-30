Books insiders are buzzing about

Handpicked by Mike O’Brien of The Book Cellar in Grand Haven, this list highlights the books you’ll want on your radar this year. From page-turning thrillers to richly told historical fiction, these selections are well worth adding to your must-read list—whether they’re out now or coming soon.

“THEM”

Author: W.H. Chizmar

Available: August 10

W.H. Chizmar’s solo debut novel, THEM, draws comparisons to Bird Box and The Mist. This post-apocalyptic adventure explores how the world ends, following a lone survivor’s struggles in a devastated landscape. Be ready for unexpected twists, turns, and more edge-of-your-seat moments than your heart can usually take.

“Society Women”

Author: Adriane Leigh

Available: Out Now

Society Women is the latest thriller from Adriane Leigh, a rising name in twisty mysteries—move over Freida McFadden! Ellie, a woman of means thanks to her wealthy father and powerful husband, is invited to join an exclusive women’s group and quickly becomes entangled in a mystery involving family, friends, and the powerful elite. Known for her compelling trilogies, Leigh looks to have created a story and characters that could continue well beyond this first novel.

“The Pirate Queen”

Author: Ariel Lawhon

Available: September 8

Ariel Lawhon’s newest historical fiction novel, The Pirate Queen, tells the story of Irish Sea captain Grace O’Malley. The book follows Grace as she becomes a formidable pirate captain, leading her clan and fellow pirates against the Elizabethan regime.

“Cleopatra”

Author: Saara El-Arifi

Available: Out Now

Saara El-Arifi retells the story of Cleopatra from the queen’s own perspective, giving a whole new evocative and sensuous spin on a classic tale of love, lust, and greed. This novel brings a rich, immersive look at one of history’s most iconic figures, blending romance, political intrigue, and personal ambition in a way that feels both fresh and timeless.

“Cursed By The Dawn”

Author: Logan Karlie

Available: August 4, 2026

Logan Karlie writes books brimming with gothic themes, atmospheric worlds, and characters who fight to overcome the shadows that haunt them. This sequel to Dream by the Shadows is filled with revenge, romance, and redemption. Two young Dreamers must forge an army from the broken demons of a tyrannical king to escape the Dream Realm and reach a kingdom teetering on ruin—only to discover something monstrous has escaped before them.

“Midnight Train”

Author: Matt Haig

Available: April 7, 2026

Matt Haig returns with a whimsical, magical time-traveling story that explores the choices that shape our lives. Hop on the Midnight Train as your life flashes before your eyes, pausing at the moments that mattered most. No one can change the past—but where would you stop? This novel is both a reflective journey and a moving meditation on life, love, and the paths we take.