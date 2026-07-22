The Great Gatsby brings the Roaring ’20s to GR

You don’t need Gatsby’s fortune to step into the glamour, romance and spectacle of Broadway’s newest arrival in Grand Rapids.

Presented by Broadway Grand Rapids, the organization behind West Michigan’s national touring Broadway series, The Great Gatsby is now on stage at DeVos Performance Hall through July 26. The Tony Award-winning musical transforms F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic tale of love, ambition and longing into a lavish stage production filled with glamour, excess and heartbreak.

Based on Fitzgerald’s classic novel, the musical follows the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby as he pursues the lost love of Daisy Buchanan amid the glittering world of the Roaring Twenties.

For students and educators looking to join the party, Broadway Grand Rapids is offering $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances. Rush tickets are available one hour before each performance at the DeVos Performance Hall box office (303 Monroe Ave. NW). A valid student or educator ID is required, and there is a limit of two tickets per person. Tickets are subject to availability.

The Michigan premiere runs through Sunday, July 26.

For showtimes, standard-priced tickets and more information, visit https://broadwaygatsby.com/