Recommended Reads from Book Cellar

As the crisp autumn air fades into the frosty embrace of winter, our friends at The Book Cellar in Grand Haven present a carefully curated selection of seasonal reads perfect for cozying up with a hot beverage and a warm blanket. Whether you’re seeking spine-tingling horror or heartwarming holiday tales, this collection offers something for every reader to enjoy from Halloween through the New Year.

The Wishing Bridge by the romantic Viola Shipman, a.k.a. Wade Rouse. This is a humorous, heartfelt winter tale told by Wade Rouse writing under his grandmother’s name.

The story is set in iconic and beautiful Frankenmuth Michigan, where Christmas is celebrated year-round. This is a “Wonderful Life” redo about a massive, soulless corporation, making an employee realize what is truly important: family, memories, and Community during the holidays. A truly wonderful story by a Michigan native author bringing Michigan flair to the holidays.



Devils Kill Devils is easily the scariest book of the year written by horror master Johnny Compton. This is a Masterclass in terror that will have you shivering from more than just the cold. This is the perfect book to wrap up the Halloween season and to ring in the snowy holiday season.

Sugar and spice and everything deadly. The Pumpkin Spice Café and The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore by Lori Gilmore bring mystery to the holidays. Get that favorite cup of coffee and a delicious treat and snuggle up with two exceptionally well written cozy mysteries on a cold winter night.