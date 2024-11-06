Toy Donations Needed for Hospitalized Children

Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is calling on the community to help make Christmas a little brighter for families with children in area hospitals. With the House now expanded to 25 rooms, the need for donated toys and gifts has increased. The organization is asking for new, unwrapped toys to be donated to provide Christmas presents for children who will be in the hospital over the holidays.

For many families staying at the House, time and resources are limited. As parents focus on caring for their hospitalized children, shopping for and wrapping gifts can become an overwhelming task. RMHC West Michigan aims to ease that burden by collecting gifts that parents can present to their children, including siblings, on Christmas morning.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to ensure these families can enjoy a brighter holiday season,” said an RMHC spokesperson. “With your support, we can make sure no child misses out on the joy of receiving a gift at Christmas.”

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 6. After that, parents will be able to select items to be wrapped and distributed to their children and their siblings on Christmas morning.

Here’s how the public can help:

Donate new, unwrapped toys : Items can be dropped off at the Ronald McDonald House, located at 1323 Cedar Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI .

: Items can be dropped off at the Ronald McDonald House, located at . Order online : Donations can also be made through the RMHC Amazon Wishlist here.

: Donations can also be made through the RMHC Amazon Wishlist here. Corporate donations: Local businesses are encouraged to host toy drives at their offices. Donation boxes are available by contacting RMHC.

More details about how to donate or host a toy drive can be found on the RMHC Holiday Collection Drive website

By helping to provide a Christmas gift to children in need, the community can bring joy and comfort to families facing difficult times this holiday season.