Eight Unmissable Events in Grand Rapids This Weekend

This weekend in Grand Rapids, there’s something for everyone—from philanthropy and ghost tours to concerts and fashion shows, with the final days of Restaurant Week thrown into the mix. Here’s your guide to making the most of the city’s exciting happenings, organized by date for easy planning.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

Time: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: 299 Lyon St. NW, Grand Rapids

Cost: $25

Experience the eerie side of Grand Rapids on this chilling walking ghost tour. An expert guide will share unsettling stories of hauntings at historic locations around downtown. For a deeper dive, consider the extended tour or rent an EMF ghost detector to track paranormal activity in real time.

Friday, Nov. 8

Mosaic Film Experience Funkraiser

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Venue at The Candied Yam, 932 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Join an electric evening of music, dancing, and community at this purple-themed Funkraiser, benefiting the Mosaic Film Experience, which supports underrepresented youth in media. Meet industry professionals like Phillip Boutte Jr., concept artist for blockbuster films, and enjoy soul-inspired food, cocktails, and music by DJ Soul Sugar Joint from NYC. Tickets include a buy-one-get-one offer, so grab yours to support a great cause.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off

Time: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Bridge, downtown Grand Rapids

Cost: Free

Kick off the holiday season with the Salvation Army as they light up the Blue Bridge in red. Enjoy live performances by the Fulton Heights Citadel Brass Band and The Potter House Gospel Choir, with free coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts to keep you warm. Donations raised will support Grand Rapids families in need.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Exhibit A Fashion & Dance Experience

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Cost: $30

Don’t miss the ultimate fashion and dance night out. Hosted by Adrian Butler, this event will feature Grand Rapids’ top boutiques in a runway show, with music by local DJs like SuperDre. Whether for a girls’ night, date night, or pre-holiday gathering with friends, Exhibit A promises style, beats, and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Veterans Day 5 Remembrance Walk, Roll & Run

Time:

8:30 a.m. – 5-mile run

8:50 a.m. – 5K

9 a.m. – Remembrance walk

Location: 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Cost: Registration fees vary; day-of registration available

Honor veterans in this inspiring event, which includes a 0.5-mile remembrance walk, a 5K, and a 5-mile run. Afterward, participants and veterans are invited to a complimentary pancake breakfast. Funds raised will support therapeutic and leisure activities for residents at Michigan Veteran Homes.

Little Big Town + Sugarland Concert

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Van Andel Arena

Cost: Prices vary by seat

Country music fans won’t want to miss this star-studded concert, featuring Little Big Town and Sugarland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., so arrive early to catch every beat in this unforgettable night of music.

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids – Final Day

Location: Various participating restaurants

Cost: $25, $35, or $45 prix-fixe menus

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Restaurant Week with special two-course menus crafted by some of the city’s finest chefs. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy incredible food at an unbeatable price and vote for your favorite spot to help them win an award for culinary excellence.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Grand Rapids Gold vs. Windy City Bulls

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Van Andel Arena

Cost: Prices vary by seat

Wrap up your weekend with thrilling basketball action as the Grand Rapids Gold face off against the Windy City Bulls. Bring the family and cheer on the home team for an afternoon of excitement.

Whether you’re into live music, fashion, food, or honoring veterans, there’s something to make your weekend memorable. Get out, explore, and experience all that Grand Rapids has to offer.