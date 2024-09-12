Fall Reads: A Curated Collection of Books by Michiganders

We reached out to Corner Books owner Heidi Lange for this season’s recommended reads. Located inside the Saugatuck Antiques Pavilion at 2948 Blue Star Highway in Douglas, this charming shop has been in business since 2006, though its Saugatuck location is just a year old. The tiny shop is packed with classic novels, rare tomes, and family-friendly local interest books.

Lange’s recommendations include these books by Michigan authors:

Murder And Mayhem in Grand Rapids

by Tobin T. Buhk (History Press, 2015)

“While the River City is known for its history of furniture making, it also has a sinister side. Jennie Flood was a widow with a get-rich scheme that involved a shotgun and an insurance application. Reverend Ferris went un- dercover in his war against the city’s purveyors of vice. The police rounded up the usual suspects in an attempt to solve the infamous 1921 bank

heist that led to the slaying of two detectives. And the death of a teenager exposed “Aunty” Smith and her dangerous side business conducted in the shadows.”

The History of Michigan Wines

by Sharon Kegerreis and Lorri Hathaway (History Press, 2010)

“Savor the taste of wines inspired by the Great Lakes as enthusiasts Lorri Hathaway and Sharon Kegerreis introduce passionate winemakers like Jo- seph Sterling, who ignited Michigan’s first viable wine region in the 1800s along Lake Erie. Discover Michigan’s vibrant wine history, which is vital to the state becoming a premier agritourism destination.”

The Summer Cottage

by Viola Shipman (Graydon House, 2019) * A USA Today Bestseller

“Despite the fact she’s facing a broken marriage and empty nest, and middle age is looming in the distance, memories of happy childhoods on the beach give Adie Lou Kruger reason for hope. She’s determined to rebuild her life and restore her Michigan cottage shingle by shingle, on her terms. But converting the beloved, weather-beaten structure into a bed-and-breakfast isn’t quite the efficient home-reno experience she’s seen on TV. Pushback from Saugatuck’s contentious preservation society, costly surprises and demanding guests were not part of the plan. But as the cottage comes back to life, Adie Lou does, too, finding support in unexpected places and a new love story on the horizon.”