Fall Reads: A Curated Collection of Books by Michiganders

We reached out to Corner Books owner Heidi Lange for this season’s recommended reads. Located inside the Saugatuck Antiques Pavilion at 2948 Blue Star Highway in Douglas, this charming shop has been in business since 2006, though its Saugatuck location is just a year old. The tiny shop is packed with classic novels, rare tomes, and family-friendly local interest books.
Lange’s recommendations include these books by Michigan authors:
Murder And Mayhem in Grand Rapids
by Tobin T. Buhk (History Press, 2015)
“While the River City is known for its history of furniture making, it also has a sinister side. Jennie Flood was a widow with a get-rich scheme that involved a shotgun and an insurance application. Reverend Ferris went un- dercover in his war against the city’s purveyors of vice. The police rounded up the usual suspects in an attempt to solve the infamous 1921 bank
heist that led to the slaying of two detectives. And the death of a teenager exposed “Aunty” Smith and her dangerous side business conducted in the shadows.”
The History of Michigan Wines
by Sharon Kegerreis and Lorri Hathaway (History Press, 2010)
“Savor the taste of wines inspired by the Great Lakes as enthusiasts Lorri Hathaway and Sharon Kegerreis introduce passionate winemakers like Jo- seph Sterling, who ignited Michigan’s first viable wine region in the 1800s along Lake Erie. Discover Michigan’s vibrant wine history, which is vital to the state becoming a premier agritourism destination.”
The Summer Cottage
by Viola Shipman (Graydon House, 2019) * A USA Today Bestseller
“Despite the fact she’s facing a broken marriage and empty nest, and middle age is looming in the distance, memories of happy childhoods on the beach give Adie Lou Kruger reason for hope. She’s determined to rebuild her life and restore her Michigan cottage shingle by shingle, on her terms. But converting the beloved, weather-beaten structure into a bed-and-breakfast isn’t quite the efficient home-reno experience she’s seen on TV. Pushback from Saugatuck’s contentious preservation society, costly surprises and demanding guests were not part of the plan. But as the cottage comes back to life, Adie Lou does, too, finding support in unexpected places and a new love story on the horizon.”
Ghosts and Legends of Michigan’s West Coast
by Amberrose Hammond (History Press, 2009)
“Western Michigan is home to some of the state’s most picturesque places – and also some of its most chilling tales. From the lingering spirit forever working in the Grand Theatre and the band of mel- on-headed children prowling the Saugatuck State Park to the lights of the Lake Forest Cemetery staircase waiting to reveal one’s place in the afterlife, these tales are sure to give pause to anyone daring enough to experience these hauntingly beautiful spots…after dark.”
Prohibition in Southwestern Michigan
by Norma Lewis and Christine Nyholm (History Press, 2020)
“Even in law-abiding southwestern Michigan, the Eighteenth Amend- ment turned ordinary citizens into scofflaws and sparked unprecedented unrest. As farmers across the region fermented their fruit to make a living, gangsters like Al Capone amassed extraordinary wealth. Even before the Volstead Act passed, Battle Creek bad guy Adam Pump Arnold routinely broke all local prohibition laws–and every other law as well. Authors Nor- ma Lewis and Christine Nyholm reveal how the Noble Experiment fueled a rowdy, roaring, decade-long party.”
The Murder of the Saugatuck Yarn Hoarder
by G. Corwin Stoppel (Independently Published, 2018)
“Retired surgeon Horace Balfour and his eccentric colleague, Doctor Beatrix Howell, unravel the untimely demise of the detested village gossip, Fairy Nightshade.” G Corwin Stoppel has served as the rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Saugatuck since 1990. In addition to his parish work, he is a columnist for the Commercial Record newspaper and writer.
What Lives in the Woods
by Lindsay Currie (Sourcebooks Young Readers, 2021)
“When Ginny Anderson’s father surprises the family with a month-long trip to Michigan, everything changes. Stuck in a twenty-six room, centu- ry-old mansion surrounded by dense forest, Ginny hears terrifying tales from the locals: are the woods inhabited by mutated creatures with glowing eyes? When the creaky floors and shadowy corners of the mansion seem to take on a life of their own, Ginny uncovers the wildest mystery of all: There’s more than one legend roaming Saugatuck, Michigan…”
The Legend of the Petoskey Stone
by Kathy-Jo Wargin and Gijsbert Van Frankenhuyzen
(Sleeping Bear Press, 2004)
“The Legend of the Petoskey Stone focuses on the naming of this unique fossil, found only on the shores of Lake Michigan. From the ancient, warm sea that covered most of the state, through Native American history and the history of the town named after a great chief, The Legend of the Peto- skey Stone is a welcome addition to the fables so richly told and illustrated by this award-winning children’s book team.”
