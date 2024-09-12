Exciting Events in Grand Rapids This Weekend

With ArtPrize kicking off, the Grand Rapids area is buzzing with excitement this weekend, offering a variety of events to captivate art lovers, foodies, music enthusiasts, and families. Whether you’re looking for a a creative experience, or a date night, we’ve gathered all the details to help you make the most of your weekend.

Poutine Week: A Culinary Experience During ArtPrize

When: September 13-28, 2024

Where: Michigan Street Corridor, Grand Rapids.

Poutine Week returns for its fourth year, offering an irresistible culinary experience alongside ArtPrize. Fourteen restaurants along the Michigan Street Corridor will be serving up unique poutine dishes, from traditional gravy and cheese curds to more inventive takes on the classic. Collect stamps on your Poutine Week passport by visiting three different restaurants, and earn a free Poutine Week t-shirt!

Participating restaurants include: Kaffeine Place, 7 Monks, The Friesian, Birch Lodge, Taco Borracho, Maggies, Glass House, Elbow Room, Vandermill, Logan’s Alley, Bob’s Bar, Grand Coney, Duke’s Bar, and the American Legion.

Vote for your favorite dish and savor the artistic and culinary fusion that makes this event a must-visit for food lovers.

Grand Rapids Symphony Season Opener

When: September 13, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Where: DeVos Performance Hall, downtown Grand Rapids.

Kick off the Grand Rapids Symphony’s 95th season with a spectacular performance of Wagner’s Lohengrin and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 3. Music Director Marcelo Lehninger promises a breathtaking musical experience with visuals accompanying the orchestration. The Friday night concert coincides with ArtPrize’s opening day and a downtown fireworks show, making it a perfect addition to your evening plans. After the concert, unwind in the Allegro Lounge, in the outer lobby (1st floor, house left) of DeVos Performance Hall, and reflect on the beauty of the night.

A Mile in Our Sneakers: ArtPrize Exhibit on Youth Homelessness

When: September 13-28, 2024

Where: Arts Marketplace at Studio Park, 121 Ionia Ave. SW, Suite 125, Grand Rapids, MI

Experience a deeply touching ArtPrize exhibit created by young people experiencing homelessness. “A Mile in Our Sneakers” features hand-painted sneakers, showcasing the stories and struggles of youth homelessness. Created by Covenant House Michigan participants, the exhibit sheds light on an often-overlooked issue. This moving display can be viewed Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 8 PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sharpie Bus at ArtPrize

When: September 13-15, 2024

Where: Corner of Monroe Center St NW and Ottawa Ave NW

ArtPrize gets an extra creative boost this year with the Sharpie Bus rolling into town! This creativity hub on wheels encourages visitors to embrace their artistic side with the new Sharpie Creative Markers. The bus will feature interactive drawing stations on various surfaces like paper, wood, and metal, and even a Sharpie Museum showcasing the brand’s 60-year history. Whether you’re young or old, it’s a must-stop spot to fuel your imagination!

Treetops Collective Block Party and Community Mural

When: September 14, 2024, Noon – 4 p.m. (Rain date: September 21)

Where: 906 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids.

This free block party is all about building connections through art. Join in the creation of a community mural with a live painting by a mural artist, and contribute to a paint-by-number section open to the public. With music, food, and shopping from local vendors, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon with family, friends, and neighbors. Treetops Collective’s mission of creating a sense of belonging for New American women and the broader community takes center stage in this creative, inclusive event.

Sunset Cinema: “Clueless” on the Listening Lawn

When: September 14, 2024

Where: Studio Park Piazza, 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids.

As part of the Sunset Cinema series, enjoy a cozy outdoor screening of the 90s classic Clueless under the stars. This is a great option for couples or a casual outing with friends, allowing you to relax and reminisce about the golden age of teen comedies. Grab some snacks, bring a blanket, and enjoy a fun evening in the heart of Grand Rapids. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Lowell Arts presents the 56th Annual Fallasburg Arts Festival

When: September 14 & 15, 2024, 10 AM – 5 PM

Where: Fallasburg Park, Lowell, MI (20 miles east of Grand Rapids)

Get ready for a weekend of art and nature at the 56th Annual Fallasburg Arts Festival! With 100 unique fine arts and crafts booths, food vendors, live music on an outdoor stage, and a children’s craft area, there’s something for everyone. Craft demonstrations will also add an educational touch. The event is free to attend, with a $5 parking fee per car. Perfect for families, couples, or anyone who appreciates arts and crafts in a picturesque park setting.

This weekend is packed with exciting events, offering something for everyone, whether you’re an art enthusiast, a foodie, a music lover, or just looking for fun things to do with the family. Grand Rapids has it all, so mark your calendar and make the most of these amazing opportunities!