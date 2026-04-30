8 Things to Do This Weekend: May 1–3, 2026

Spring is in full swing across West Michigan—and this weekend proves it. From tulip-filled traditions and world-class ballet to immersive art, live music, and community events, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and experience the season. Whether you’re planning a full itinerary or just looking for one standout event, here are eight can’t-miss things to do this weekend.

Friday, May 1

Tulip Time at Holland Ice Park (Opening Day Activities)

Tulip Time activities take place at various venues all over Holland, but the new Holland Ice Park has some special activities lined up.

Where: 71 E 6th Street, Holland

When: Fri, May 1 (festival runs May 1–10; events throughout the day)

Cost: Free–$10 depending on activity ($5 Tulip Train; $10 yoga; free storytime)

Tickets: hollandrecreation.com (for yoga registration)

Who it’s for: Families, festival-goers, visitors, all ages

Full Description:

Tulip Time returns to Holland—and this year, the Holland Ice Park becomes a central hub of activity for the first time ever. Located adjacent to Window on the Waterfront Park, one of the festival’s premier tulip-viewing spots, the Ice Park will host daily programming designed to bring the community together in a lively, accessible setting.

Opening day kicks off with a range of experiences: families can enjoy free Storytime with Herrick District Library from 11 a.m. to noon, while visitors of all ages can hop aboard the Tulip Train for barrel rides along the ribbon. Adults looking to start the day with intention can join morning yoga sessions in the amphitheater (8–9 a.m., pre-registration required). Throughout the festival, guests can also take advantage of on-site concessions and convenient paid parking. With activities running daily through May 10, this debut season positions the Ice Park as a must-visit destination during Tulip Time.

Grand Rapids Ballet: In the Countenance of Kings

Shorthand:

Where: Peter Martin Wege Theatre, Grand Rapids, MI

When: Fri, May 1 (runs May 1–3)

Cost: Ticketed (via grballet.com/countenance-of-kingsor Ticketmaster)

Tickets: https://grballet.com/countenance-of-kings

Who it’s for: Dance lovers, arts audiences, Sufjan Stevens fans

Full Description:

Grand Rapids Ballet closes its 54th season with a landmark performance: In the Countenance of Kings, a rare and exhilarating work making its Midwest debut. Choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Justin Peck and set to music by indie-folk artist and Hope College alumnus Sufjan Stevens, the production blends classical ballet technique with contemporary movement and a sweeping, emotionally resonant score.

With only seven performances scheduled, this is a limited opportunity to experience a piece performed by just three companies in history. Artistic Director James Sofranko describes it as “a celebration of youth and energy,” and the program expands beyond the headline piece to include additional works like Penny Saunders’ Plume, Lar Lubovitch’s Concerto 622 duet, Dani Rowe’s For Pixie, and a new creation by Sofranko himself. Audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets directly through official channels to avoid inflated resale prices.

Foxtail Coffee Grand Opening at Amway Grand Plaza

Shorthand:

Where: 187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

When: Fri, May 1, 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m. (daily hours)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Tickets: Not required

Who it’s for: Coffee lovers, downtown professionals, casual meetups

Full Description:

Downtown Grand Rapids welcomes a new gathering space as Foxtail Coffee opens inside the iconic Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Designed as a warm, inviting environment for both locals and visitors, the newly renovated 1,458-square-foot café features a mix of seating options—from booths to barstools—alongside a streetside patio and extended hours.

The menu offers a full lineup of handcrafted coffee drinks, teas, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and gelato, with plans to introduce beer and wine in the future. A standout feature of the space is a hand-painted mural by local artist Sue Mulder, showcasing recognizable Grand Rapids landmarks. Positioned in the heart of downtown, the café aims to serve everyone from hotel guests and convention attendees to theatergoers and everyday passersby looking for a quality cup of coffee in a thoughtfully designed setting.

Sounds of Laurel Canyon: 60s & 70s Rock Legends

Shorthand:

Where: (Fox Motors Pop Series venue)

When: Fri, May 1, 7:30pm (also May 2)

Cost: $28-132. Tickets available at https://www.grsymphony.org/laurel-canyon (Use code “CANYON” for Buy One Get One Free)

Who it’s for: Classic rock fans, music lovers, nostalgia seekers

Full Description:

Take a musical journey back to the golden age of California rock with Sounds of Laurel Canyon, a live concert experience celebrating the artists who defined a generation. Featuring the music of legends like Buffalo Springfield, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and more, the performance recreates the spirit of a time driven by creativity, cultural change, and unforgettable sound.

With a limited-time Buy One Get One Free ticket offer (use code “CANYON”), this show is both a nostalgic escape and a great value. Whether you grew up on these artists or are discovering them for the first time, the concert promises a vibrant, feel-good night filled with timeless hits.

Saturday, May 2

CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens (Opening Weekend)

Shorthand:

Where: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI

When: Opens Sat, May 2 (runs through Nov. 1)

Cost: Included with general admission; $9 adults / $5 children for Radiant Forms add-on

Tickets: MeijerGardens.org/Chihuly

Who it’s for: Art lovers, families, photographers, nature enthusiasts

Full Description:

A globally celebrated artist returns to Grand Rapids as CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens opens for its most expansive exhibition yet. Spanning 12 outdoor locations across the 158-acre campus, the exhibition transforms the landscape into a vivid interplay of glass, light, and nature. Guests can explore large-scale installations set among gardens, waterways, and open-air vistas, with indoor gallery experiences complementing the journey.

For those looking to go deeper, the exhibition offers enhanced experiences like Radiant Forms, a timed-entry indoor showcase of Chihuly’s evolving work, and Insider Tours—guided explorations revealing the techniques and stories behind the installations. Select evenings will also feature extended hours, allowing visitors to see the works illuminated at dusk. It’s a rare opportunity to experience art on a monumental, immersive scale.

Kentwood Community Cleanup Day

Shorthand:

Where: Kentwood Public Works Department, 5068 Breton Ave. SE

When: Sat, May 2, 8:00am–2:00pm

Cost: Free (Kentwood residents only)

Tickets: Not required (ID required for residency)

Who it’s for: Kentwood residents, homeowners, spring cleaners

Full Description:

Spring cleaning gets a major boost with Kentwood’s annual Community Cleanup Day, offering residents a convenient and cost-free way to clear out unwanted household items. Held at the Public Works Department, the event accepts a wide range of materials—from yard waste and furniture to appliances and electronics for recycling.

City staff will be on-site to assist with traffic flow and verify residency, ensuring a smooth and efficient process. While hazardous materials, construction debris, and certain restricted items won’t be accepted, the event still provides a valuable opportunity to responsibly dispose of clutter. With high participation expected, residents are encouraged to arrive early and take full advantage of this seasonal service.

Lowell Arts:

Trilogy

Exhibition Opening

Shorthand:

Where: Lowell Arts Gallery, 223 W Main Street, Lowell, MI

When: Sat, May 2 (runs through July 11; reception May 3, 2–4pm)

Cost: Free

Tickets: Not required

Who it’s for: Art enthusiasts, creatives, community members

Full Description:

Lowell Arts unveils Trilogy, a vibrant and thought-provoking exhibition bringing together three distinct bodies of work centered on history, beauty, and identity. Opening Saturday, the exhibition invites visitors to engage with deeply layered themes through a variety of mediums and artistic perspectives.

Highlights include Emerald Green, a juried collection of art quilts exploring the dangerous history of arsenic-based pigments; Full Bloom, featuring luminous floral works by artist M. Joy Lemon; and Dialogue of Souls, a deeply personal exploration of displacement and resilience by Merima Smajlović and Mary Jane Pories. Supported in part by Arts Midwest, the exhibition offers a rich, multi-sensory experience that feels both historically grounded and urgently contemporary. Guests can also attend a free gallery reception on Sunday to meet the artists and explore the work in a more social setting.

Sunday, May 3

The Gilmore Piano Festival: American Sputnik Premiere

Shorthand:

Where: Kalamazoo, MI (Gilmore International Piano Festival)

When: Sun, May 3 (festival runs Apr 30–May 10; premiere May 1 program highlighted)

Cost: Ticketed

Tickets: TheGilmore.org

Who it’s for: Classical music fans, history enthusiasts, arts audiences

Full Description:

As part of the renowned Gilmore International Piano Festival, audiences can experience the debut of American Sputnik, a newly commissioned work exploring the rise of legendary pianist Van Cliburn. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War and the 1958 International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition, the piece blends storytelling with orchestral and vocal performance to capture a pivotal moment in cultural history.

Featuring baritone Joseph Lattanzi and pianist Stanislav Khristenko, the work is complemented by a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2 by Gilmore Artist Award recipient Alexandre Kantorow, accompanied by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. Together, the program offers a powerful blend of historical narrative and virtuosic performance, reinforcing the festival’s reputation for innovation and artistic excellence.

From tulip-lined strolls to groundbreaking performances, this weekend captures the very best of West Michigan in spring. However you choose to spend it, there’s no shortage of ways to make it memorable.