Not just for swimmers anymore

The Holland Aquatic Center has long served the area’s swimmers, but its expanded offerings may have fitness enthusiasts who prefer not to get their feet wet rethinking their current gym memberships. In March of 2026, HAC opened a dedicated group fitness studio and expanded its fitness center by more than 1,300 square feet, adding space for classes, cardio, and strength training alongside the facility’s long-standing aquatic programs.

“Our fitness community has grown significantly since our fitness center was built, and our current space often reaches capacity during peak hours,” said Jennifer Ritsema, HAC’s Recreation and Community Wellness Manager. “This project will reduce crowding, improve equipment availability, and create a more comfortable and flexible workout experience for members.”

A visit in March revealed just how central HAC has become to the community. The city-block-sized facility, which Ritsema says employs 150—including part-timers—was alive with activity. Most of the 10 pools—including a hot tub—were in use. The Center’s swim and dive team was hosting an invitational for athletes ages 11 to 14, drawing competitors from across the state. Parents and coaches filled the entryway, halls, and stands overlooking the “big” pool, where the competition was taking place. Elsewhere, water aerobics moved to upbeat music, lap swimmers practiced, and casual users enjoyed the pools. The only quiet corners were the splash pad, open on a limited schedule, and a heated therapy pool tucked away for rehabilitation and low-impact exercise. Natural light pours in through windows, plentiful throughout the facility.

On any given day, the indoor track sees numerous walkers, and free weights and resistance machines are in steady use. It’s a rare mix: teens racing in the pools, retirees moving through water aerobics, and land-based exercisers of all ages flowing through classes or lifting weights—all within the same sprawling facility.

With 10 pools and expanded land-based fitness spaces, the Holland Aquatic Center now offers something for everyone—swimmers, exercisers, and families alike.

The Holland Aquatic Center is located at 550 Maple Avenue, Holland.

Spring 2026 Land-Based Fitness Classes

Ongoing through May 31

General Info:

• Core classes free with HAC membership (unless noted)

• Premium classes require additional fee

• Drop-in/non-members: $10 + facility fee (based on class size)

• Register online via Program Search → Group Fitness Classes

Class Highlights by Day:

Mon: Move & Stretch, Yoga Flow, Lower Body & Core, Indoor Cycling, Barre Fusion, Zumba

Tue: Circuit Training Express (New), Slow Flow Yoga (New), Functional Fitness, Indoor Cycling, Mat Pilates, Aqua Power, Power Up Strength, Yoga Flow

Wed: Cycle Express, Yoga Flow, Aqua Combat, Yoga & Pilates, Barre Fusion, 30/30 Cycle & Flow (New)

Thu: Slow Flow Yoga (New), Functional Fitness, Indoor Cycling, Arms & Abs (New), Water Works Plus (New), Mat Pilates, Power Up Strength, Indoor Cycling (New), Aqua Power, Power Flow

Fri: Yoga Flow, Lower Body & Core, Arms & Abs

Sat: Yoga & Pilates, Aqua Power, Intro to HAC Fitness Center (New), Yoga Flow (New, begins March 28)

Sun: Restorative Yoga

Premium Classes (Fee Applies, Full

Session Required):

• Tai Ji with Chris C. (Mon, March/April)

• Balance & Stability Training with Chris A. (Tue, March/April)

• Cardio Golf with Britni B. (Wed, April)

• Top 1% with David (Wed, April/May)

Cancellations/Relocations: May 25

As always, check the HAC website for updates, changes, or cancellations at hollandaquatic.org.