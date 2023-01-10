Update: Statewide 911 number restored

UPDATE: The Grand Rapids Emergency Communications Center is receiving 911 calls again. During the outage, ECC personnel were using a service that identifies the phone number and location of failed 911 calls to call numbers back to ensure that people were receiving needed emergency services. If anyone has further issues connecting with 911, call 616-456-3444.

———————

According to a press release by City of Grand Rapids, at 4:14 p.m. on January 10, 2023, 911 services in Grand Rapids are being affected by a statewide outage.

For emergencies, please call 616-456-3444 until further notice.