Discers fling for food drive

One glance at the 150+ discers playing in the Fall Farm Fling makes abundantly clear that all sorts of people enjoy this game. Kids with dreams of playing professionally, young adults recreating with their friends, families playing outside, and elders that have been throwing for decades all come together for a day of fun. Not only is it disc golf ’s accessibility that produces such a big field of players, but it’s also the fact that people tend to stick with it.

“I always tell people: disc golf is a very addictive sport. We see a lot of the same people coming back to play, year after year.” said Abbgy when asked about the event’s turnout.

No doubt, the game is immersive, and often becomes more alluring with time. There are thousands of diverse courses around the country, and tens of thousands of discs that all fly in their own ways. Often, all it takes is one visit to a league watching skilled players perform wild shots, to motivate beginners to start playing aggressively. In some instances, the sport changes lives. Whether it be as simple as enriching time outdoors with friends, or as grand as building a whole career and earning a living, disc golf has impacted millions around the world.

The sport saw a lot of growth during the pandemic because parks were one of the few places open to the public. Between mental health struggles and having to stay inside for months on end, a cheap outdoor recreation that could be done with close friends and family was perfect. Grand Rapids was no exception to this growth, and this was abundantly clear with the growing turnout of players at leagues and local tournaments. Once government restrictions on groups were loosened, socializing also came up as a benefit of this game because of how laid-back play is. Socially hindered by the months of lockdown, people were able to enjoy the disc golf community as a place of causal interaction. Particularly as an adult, growing your social circle can be hard. Becoming a part of a community of people who enjoy the same sport is an awesome way to make friends without any pressure.