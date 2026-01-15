Elder care resources lend a helping hand

My father had been in assisted living and memory care at Edison Christian Life Services for a year and a half before he passed away in November 2025. I and my family were so grateful for every bit of help the nurses, aides, staff, and Faith Hospice gave him in his last months of life.

Our journey through both of my parents’ final years was helped by many including hospital social workers, care managers, financial people, Edison social workers, Faith Hospice, and even the Sonus Hearing staff who helped me get my dad into the car after a visit.

The caregiving journey can seem overwhelming, whether you’re doing full-time physical care for an elder, part-time care, stopping in for welfare checks, doing the shopping and attending appointments, trying to find the right care facility, or worrying about all of it from afar.

The journey isn’t easy. In fact, it’s exhausting, time consuming, and downright depressing at times. Yet it can also be funny, joyful, and grace-giving. But you don’t have to do it alone. There are many resources available to provide advice, services, and a listening ear. In fact, there are so many ways and means to access help that we can’t list them all here. Frankly, there is no reason for elders and caregivers to lack necessary resources thanks to the support systems in our area.

What follows is a brief list of local and national resources eager to help you on the elder care journey.

Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (aaawm.org). This national nonprofit has 16 offices throughout Michigan and is a one-stop shop for your questions and needs. AAAs “are experts on all aspects of aging,” says the website. It’s true. Experts offer help on Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance; finding needed services; in-home assessments; advocate on a larger scale for new services, funding, and public policy.

Its Dementia Friends Michigan program offers classes and education; it provides help for elders who want to stay in their homes such as respite services, meals, and transportation; State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) helps with health benefits; and it participates in the Kent County Elder Abuse Coalition. Have questions or need help? Call or visit the website. Offices are on 3215 Eaglecrest Dr. NE.

Senior Neighbors (seniorneighbors.org). Its mission is “enhancing the lives of seniors in Kent County,” and it does so through services for both urgent and everyday needs such as Engaging Wellness programs, tech support, refugee assistance, help with money management, veteran services, and home maintenance.

Kent County Community Action (kentcountymi.gov/204/Senior-Services). The county provides a number of services for elders including meals, transportation, information and referrals, Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), and the senior weatherization program (WAP) to help seniors make their homes more energy efficient.

Kent District Library (kdl.org/community-resources-old/senior-services/) has a list of services for seniors with links to Elders Helpers, Kent County Elder Abuse Coalition, Meals on Wheels, The Rapid Go Bus, senior activity centers and more. One more reason to love our libraries!

AARP (aarp.org/caregiving). The website offers a plethora of articles that address issues related to caregiving such as “8 Habits to Tame Caregiving Perfectionism” and “How Caregivers Can Balance a Loved One’s Safety and Dignity.” Become a member of AARP or peruse the articles on the website for good advice.

Family Caregiver Alliance (caregiver.org). This national organization offers a variety of resources including articles and lists of services by state and in a number of languages including Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

National Council on Aging (ncoa.org). The organization’s goal is “aging well for every person,” and toward that end offers support for organizations helping older adults, health and wellness advice, and support for caregivers including accessing online therapy and suicide prevention.

Care.com connects families with caregivers for all ages, including elder care.

A Place for Mom (aplaceformom.com) offers guidance, reviews, and referrals to assisted living facilities in the area.

Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services (visitingangels.com) will help you with home care for your elder, with free consultations. Services are available throughout West Michigan.

Others:

Senior Resources (seniorresourceswmi.org)

Elders Helpers (eldershelpers.com)

National PACE Association (npaonline.org) for health care needs

Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org)

Adult day care centers including Bethlehem Intergenerational Center, Hope Network Side by Side, SarahCare, the Older Adult Program at United Methodist Community House, and The Day Center of Evergreen Commons in Holland

The Elder Law Firm P.C., a firm dedicated to helping elders construct their finances to help with long-term care, as well as estate planning. Many firms include elder law in their portfolio, including Mika Meyers, where our family went.

Advice from a Daughter

Curb your impatience. Most times your elder isn’t moving slowly on purpose or confused just to annoy you. Be ready to move slowly, answer questions twice, and wait in doctor’s office. Bring a book, breathe deeply, look around for the beauty you can see.

Let them. After my mother’s first hospitalization and rehab, she refused all help for laundry, cleaning, shopping, lawn care, cooking. We tried, but eventually had to say, “OK, you don’t want help. Figure it out.” We were happier and she got her own way.

Talk about it. Not endlessly and annoyingly, but enough to air a few grievances, mourn, seek advice, and calm your soul. Find a good friend or a therapist, or both.

Affairs in order. Encourage your parents to create a will, decide on durable powers of attorney (I was the DPOA for my parents’ health care, my brother for their finances), sign DNRs if necessary, decide on disposition of investment assets, small items from the house, Christmas decorations, etc.

During the last years of my parents’ lives, we found help in a variety of places and ways. Please take advantage of the resources offered in these ways.