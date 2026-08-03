Grand Rapids earns national recognition for water leadership

The City of Grand Rapids Water System has earned national recognition for its work to improve drinking water infrastructure and engage residents throughout the process.

The city received the Excellence in Community Engagement Award from the Lead Service Line Replacement Collaborative, a coalition of national organizations focused on accelerating lead service line replacement. The recognition, announced in July, honors communities that demonstrate a commitment to advancing lead service line replacement through strong outreach, communication and collaboration.

Presented during the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Exposition in Washington, D.C., the award recognized Grand Rapids as one of only a handful of communities nationwide celebrated for its approach to lead service line replacement and its commitment to transparency, communication and community engagement.

Since launching its lead service line replacement program in 2017, Grand Rapids has replaced approximately 9,000 lead service lines. The city’s efforts combine infrastructure investment with resident outreach, including neighborhood meetings, multilingual educational materials, community partnerships and an interactive online service line map.

“This recognition reflects a strong commitment to protecting public health and making it easier for residents to reduce their exposure to lead in drinking water,” said Dr. Adam London, Kent County health officer. London said the city partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Water System to distribute free drinking water filters to households at risk of lead exposure.

The program has benefited from partnerships with organizations including the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan.

“Through our work with families, we know that lasting change is built through trusted partnerships, community education, and coordinated efforts to reduce lead hazards where families live, learn and play,” said Jameela Maun, executive director of Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan. “The Third Ward Lead Reduction Initiative is a strong example of how collaboration can improve community health and expand our impact.”

The city has invested approximately $60 million in lead service line replacement through city funding, federal grants and state financing. Grand Rapids has planned approximately 1,900 additional replacements in fiscal year 2027 as it continues toward replacing all remaining lead service lines.

“This award reflects the dedication of our staff, contractors, community partners and residents who have worked together to create a program built on transparency, trust and collaboration,” said Wayne Jernberg, utilities director for the City of Grand Rapids. “Protecting public health requires more than replacing pipes — it requires meaningful engagement with the people we serve.”