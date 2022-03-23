Pop-up pierogi drives to support displaced Ukrainians

A couple with Grand Rapids roots will host a pair of presale pierogi drives and donate 10% of the proceeds to support Ukrainian refugees.

Mike and Holly Kotz — owners of Lost Village Pierogi, which formerly was based in Grand Rapids and now is in Petoskey — said Tuesday, March 22, they will host two pop-up pierogi drives on Sunday, April 10.

The sale will include 40 varieties of pierogi, potato pancakes, Polish meat and sausages by the pound, stuffed cabbage rolls, Polish buttered noodles, fried cabbage and noodles, dill pickle soup, city chicken, Polish chili and Lost Village Pierogi merchandise.

The goods will be available for presale until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and then can be picked up in Grand Rapids or Muskegon.

Grand Rapids’ Easter Pierogi Drive will be held from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Muskegon’s Easter Pierogi Drive will run 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Hackley Park, 350 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse to support displaced Ukrainian families who have fled their homes and sought refuge in Poland.

Additionally, Lost Village Pierogi employees are donating 100% of all tips received during March and April to help support Ukrainian families.

The Kotzes invite the public to join them in their endeavor “to prevent more villages from becoming lost,” they said.

Lost Village Pierogi started as a frozen food retailer in Grand Rapids five years ago. After a visit to northern Michigan, the couple moved their headquarters to 307 Petoskey St. in Petoskey in 2020, where they opened a restaurant and tasting room. Since then, they have traveled all over Michigan as vendors for large festivals and events, including the International Wine, Beer & Food Festival in Grand Rapids, as well as hosting presale pop-up events. Lost Village Pierogi products also can be found in markets across the state, including in some Meijer stores.

Those who are not able to attend the popups but who wish to donate to the cause can visit lostvillagepierogi.com and click the “donate here” button.