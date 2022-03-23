Cannabis company in growth mode

A veteran-owned cannabis company opened a processing facility near Rockford and has further expansion plans in the area.

HOG Cannabis Co., which is owned by U.S. Army veterans and combat medics Emily and Jay Elms, recently opened Rogue Chemistry at 6683 Cannon Center Drive NE in Cannon Township.

The 5,400-square-foot processing facility extracts target molecules in cannabis raw materials for use in edibles and other cannabis concentrate products.

HOG Cannabis products are available at more than 100 licensed medical and recreational retail locations throughout Michigan.

“We’re excited to step into the processing space,” said Felix Davis, sales and marketing director of HOG. “This company was the 18th licensed medical cultivation facility in the state. Founded by legacy farmers, HOG is veteran-owned and locally operated. We’re focused on bringing premium small-batch cannabis products that are both potent and clean to the medical and recreational adult consumer.”

Rogue Chemistry will be instrumental in that process, he said.

“Producing premium craft-cannabis products will be the focus for Rogue Chemistry. For edibles, we’re going to use all-natural, vegan, gluten-free ingredients that are 100% Michigan-sourced,” Davis said. “We want to provide the patient or recreational adult consumer with the best cannabis experience possible.”

HOG also plans to build a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art greenhouse at its Belding location. Davis said the facility will grow cannabis for processing at Rogue Chemistry.