Guitarist to join Grand Rapids Symphony performance

The Grand Rapids Symphony will host a two-night concert featuring a guest guitarist.

“The Art of Classical Guitar” will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, at DeVos Performance Hall, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas will perform Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Fantasia for a Gentleman.” The concert also will include songs such as Alberto Ginastera’s “Variaciones concertantes,” Arturo Márquez’s “Danzon No. 2” and Manuel de Falla’s “Suite No. 2” from “The Three Cornered Hat.”

The Grand Rapids Symphony will grace the stage under the direction of Marcelo Lehninger.

