Are you being manipulated by logical fallacies?

In a world dominated by social media and rapid communication, the ability to engage in meaningful debate has never been more critical.

Yet, many individuals today lack a basic understanding of what constitutes a solid argument. Critical thinking seems to have been supplanted by emotional reactions and without sufficient scrutiny people are relying on self-proclaimed experts, media figures, entertainers, and influencers to tell them what to think, rather than relying on their own logic and reasoning.

Reliance on perceived authority harms our ability to understand complex issues and think for ourselves. More than that, it has created a significant divide in society. People are “breaking up with” relatives and refusing to associate with friends who hold different views!

If you unfriended someone because they didn’t “jump on the bandwagon” and accept your stance on a politicized issue or authority figure, it’s time to pause and reflect. Why does this person, whom you otherwise held in high regard, not see the world the same way you do? Could it be that you’re influenced more by media or groupthink than by careful reasoning? This self-reflection is the first key to fostering more rational and open-minded conversations. A true critical thinker is willing to challenge his or her own beliefs and engage with perspectives they may initially oppose. But in these troubled times, disagreements that once sparked healthy discussions now lead to lasting rifts. Individuals often disengage from loved ones simply because they rely on different news sources, each side convinced their position is the “correct” or “moral” one. Political polarization, in particular, has made it harder for people to see past their chosen narratives, rendering productive debates nearly impossible. And instead of open discussion, people are retreating into echo chambers that only reinforce their own (potentially unfounded) beliefs.