Judy Collins Folk Legend: Live at SCMC

St. Cecilia Music Center will welcome the legendary Judy Collins March 13 for an unforgettable evening of cherished music. With a career rich in milestone moments, Collins continues to create new work, including her latest album, Spellbound, which reflects her ongoing evolution as both a singer and songwriter. After more than five decades in music, Spellbound marks a new chapter of unbridled creativity for the artist.

“We are so excited to bring back the lovely Judy Collins to St. Cecilia Music Center,” said Executive and Artistic Director of SCMC Cathy Holbrook. “After her first concert here in 2019, she has remained a fan of our amazing Royce Auditorium and loves the exceptional warmth of our audience. Her concerts are up-close-and-personal. We can’t wait to see her again and to witness an amazing performance!”

Throughout her remarkable career, Judy Collins has been celebrated for her impeccable taste in song selection and her poetic approach to storytelling. One of her most iconic moments came with her melancholic rendition of “Send in the Clowns” (written by Stephen Sondheim), released on her 1975 album Judith. The song became a career milestone, which became her best-selling single. Remaining on the Top 100 for weeks, it went “Platinum.” Now, half a century later, Collins continues to create deeply personal music, this time with entirely original work. Spellbound, her 55th release, features 12 new songs written by Collins herself, along with a bonus track of her enduring “The Blizzard.” This album serves as a reflection of her artistic journey, exploring both public milestones and deeply intimate moments.

Tickets for Judy Collins at St. Cecilia Music Center will be available for $65, $50, and $35 at scmcgr.org or by calling 616-459-2224. (A $4.00 per ticket fee applies. All concerts will begin at 7:30pm.) This performance offers a rare opportunity to experience an iconic artist in the intimate setting of Royce Auditorium, located downtown at 24 Ransom Ave. NE, in Grand Rapids.