GR Symphony Announces 96th Season Lineup

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced its 2025-2026 season, set to offer audiences a rich array of globally-inspired musical programs.

The announcement was made at a packed community concert at DeVos Performance Hall, where the Symphony shared details about the upcoming season. Highlights include the season opener with Beethoven’s powerful Symphony No. 9, renowned for its “Ode to Joy” choral finale, a celebration of French composers such as Ravel, Debussy, Lalo, and Dukas, as well as family-friendly holiday pops performances. Additionally, the Symphony will present live-to-picture concerts of The Polar Express™ in Concert and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, alongside a new multimedia show curated by Dolly Parton, featuring video and her music.

“We have a tremendous focus on storytelling on a global scale this year,” Music Director Marcelo Lehninger said. “From France and Italy to Russia, Germany, Spain and the Americas, our goal is to offer some familiar favorites while taking our audience on a journey of new and unexpected pieces we hope will become cherished works. Collaborating closely with our creative team, the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus and musicians, we have put together an exciting lineup so com-munity members of all ages and interests will find a program they want to venture to.”

Founded in 1930, the Grand Rapids Symphony is one of the nation’s 50 full-time orchestras and is widely recognized for its exceptional performances and extensive educational programs. With its 96th season approaching, the orchestra continues to garner accolades for its artistic excellence. Under the leadership of Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, the Grand Rapids Symphony also draws on the talents of Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, Assistant Conductor Duo Shen, and Chorus Director Pearl Shangkuan. The organization works in collaboration with the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony, Opera Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Ballet, and the Gilmore Piano Festival in Kalamazoo.

The season will conclude with two of Italian composer Ottorino Respighi’s iconic works—Fountains of Rome and Pines of Rome—pieces that Lehninger conducted 10 years ago during his international search to become the Symphony’s music director.

The 2025-2026 season will be presented across various series, including the Richard and Helen DeVos Masterworks Series, the Fox Motors Pop Series, Coffee and Chamber Masterworks, and Symphony Specials. In addition to Lehninger’s direction, the orchestra will be led by Bernhardt, Shen, and Shangkuan.

Throughout the season, several guest artists will perform, many supported by the Edith I. Blodgett Guest Artist Fund. Notable guests include Emmy-nominated Ben Folds, Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang, violinist Guido Sant’Anna, pianist Garrick Ohlsson, soprano Mikaela Bennett, and cellist Alban Gerhardt. The season will also feature guest conductors such as Lina Gonzalez-Granados, Grammy Award-winning Giancarlo Guerrero, and Sylvain Cambreling.

“We invite our community to come see their Grand Rapids Symphony live,” said Grand Rapids Symphony CEO Keith C. Elder. “We are fortunate to have a world-class orchestra right here in Grand Rapids and encourage everyone to experience the incredible artistry – and entertainment – they bring. A night at the Symphony is more than a concert; it is an opportunity to have a memorable experience with friends, family and loved ones.

According to Elder, the Symphony offers something for everyone. “Whether you are a fan of classical, pop, or R&B—or something in between—we have a program for you. If you’ve never been to a live orchestral event, we would love to show you what a fun evening it can be.”

The Grand Rapids Symphony continues to make orchestral music accessible to the community through programs like Gateway to Music, Music for Health, Scorecard, and discounted tickets for students and teachers. In addition to its main season concerts, the Symphony performs a range of community events throughout West Michigan.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now available for purchase online, by calling 616-454-9451, or at DeVos Hall on the day of performances.

The full lineup for the 2025-2026 season is as follows:

Richard and Helen DeVos Masterworks Series

These concerts showcase both classic and contemporary orchestral works, held at DeVos Performance Hall on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12-13 : Carlos Simon’s Festive Fanfare and Overture and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

: Carlos Simon’s Festive Fanfare and Overture and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 Sept. 26-27 : Ravel’s Une Barque sur l’Océan, Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, Germaine Tailleferre’s Petite Suite for Orchestra, and Debussy’s La Mer

: Ravel’s Une Barque sur l’Océan, Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, Germaine Tailleferre’s Petite Suite for Orchestra, and Debussy’s La Mer Oct. 17-18 : Gabriela Frank’s Escaramuza and Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony

: Gabriela Frank’s Escaramuza and Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony Nov. 14-15 : Jennifer Higdon’s Loco, Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2, The Little Train of the Caipira, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4

: Jennifer Higdon’s Loco, Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2, The Little Train of the Caipira, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 Jan. 9-10 : Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole and Ravel’s Alborada del Gracioso, Tzigane, and Boléro

: Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole and Ravel’s Alborada del Gracioso, Tzigane, and Boléro Jan. 23-24 : Shostakovich’s Festive Overture, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Symphony No. 3

: Shostakovich’s Festive Overture, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Symphony No. 3 Feb. 6-7 : Julia Perry’s A Short Piece for Orchestra, Barber’s Cello Concerto, and Copland’s Symphony No. 3

: Julia Perry’s A Short Piece for Orchestra, Barber’s Cello Concerto, and Copland’s Symphony No. 3 March 6-7 : Mahler’s Symphony No. 6

: Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 March 27-28 : Dukas’ La Peri and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé

: Dukas’ La Peri and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé May 8-9: Carlos Gomes’ Overture to Il Guarani, Nino Rota’s Divertimento Concertante, and Respighi’s Fontane di Roma and Pini di Roma

Chamber and Coffee Masterworks Series

These performances feature smaller ensembles and a mix of traditional and modern compositions, held at St. Cecilia Music Center on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6-7 : Francisco Braga’s Aubade, Schulhoff’s Concerto for String Quartet and Wind Orchestra, and Mozart’s Linz Symphony

: Francisco Braga’s Aubade, Schulhoff’s Concerto for String Quartet and Wind Orchestra, and Mozart’s Linz Symphony March 12-13 : Rossini’s Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Miller’s Oboe Concerto, Mascagni’s Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, and Haydn’s Miracle Symphony

: Rossini’s Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Miller’s Oboe Concerto, Mascagni’s Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, and Haydn’s Miracle Symphony April 23-24: Wassenaer’s Concerto Armonico No. 2 in B-flat major, Stravinsky’s Suite from Pulcinella, Vivaldi’s Flute Concerto in G Minor Op. 10, No. 2, and Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 2

Fox Motors Pop Series

The Fox Motors Pop Series features adaptations of popular music for orchestra, performed at DeVos Performance Hall on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24-25 : Music of Hans Zimmer

: Music of Hans Zimmer Dec. 4-7 : Holiday Pops

: Holiday Pops Jan. 16-17 : Boston Pops Tribute

: Boston Pops Tribute March 20-21 : Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony

: Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony May 1-2: Sounds of Laurel Canyon: 60s and 70s Rock Legends

Special Concerts

These one-of-a-kind performances will also be held at DeVos Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.