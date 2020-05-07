Celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 with these takeout options and fun gift ideas

Don’t let social distancing guidelines prevent you from celebrating Mom’s special day.

With Michigan’s stay-home order still in effect until at least May 15, Mother’s Day will be a bit different this year.

Luckily, Grand Rapids has a number of takeout options that are offering special Mother’s Day deals.

And if you prefer to stay home this Sunday, there are plenty of ways to spend quality time and spoil Mom with a great gift.

Takeout options

While you won’t be able to take Mom to her favorite restaurant this year, you can bring the restaurant home.

GRKids.com has a list of several Grand Rapids-area restaurants offering Mother’s Day takeout specials.

Candied Yams offers a package that includes Sweet Potato Toast Bake and Mom-mosas.

Westside Social‘s Hot & Ready to-go package includes citrus-honey glazed ham with a cheesecake add-on.

The Green Well Gastro Pub offers a takeout option for two or four that includes pot roast, salad, rosemary roasted potatoes, cold grain salad and more.

Many restaurants require orders to be submitted by Thursday or Friday, so check with each restaurant so you don’t miss out.

Cook Mom a special meal

If you don’t want to order food to-go, you could always cook Mom a wonderful Mother’s Day meal.

The West Michigan Tourist Association created a free digital cookbook available online.

Working with restaurants, farm markets, wineries and more from throughout the area, the WMTA collected and compiled food and drink recipes from around West Michigan for the cookbook.

It is split into four sections: sides/apps, mains, sweets and drinks.

Dishes include a cherry broccoli salad, Michigan apple cheddar burgers, apple crisp with the Dutch touch and red sangria.

Flower power

It’s not Mother’s Day without a fresh arrangement of flowers.

Ball Park Floral & Gifts has a number of Mother’s Day specials and offers delivery and curbside pickup. The family-owned florist sources its flowers from local growers whenever possible.

Choose from roses, Gerbera daisies, lilies, carnations, lavender and more.

Ball Park suggests ordering early for the best selection.

Get active

If you’ve got a mom who loves to exercise, then Barre Code Grand Rapids has the perfect activity to work out that quarantine stress.

The fitness center is offering a virtual “Mommy + Me” barre class. The free class can be accessed on the studio’s Facebook page Saturday and Sunday.

Led by instructor Kim Grover, the class will feature moves designed for both mothers and children of all ages.

Wine, wine and more wine

What mom doesn’t love a glass of wine?

During May, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and Michigan Wine Collaborative are teaming up to launch the #MichiganWineMonthChallenge.

Continuing for the entire month, during Michigan Wine Month, the challenge will offer opportunities for individuals to bid on exclusive experiences at select Michigan wineries.

All proceeds from the wine challenge will go to The Michigan Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. The relief fund was created by the MRLA to provide grants to the state’s hospitality industry employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan wineries offering packages for the #MichiganWineMonthChallenge include 2 Lads Winery, Amoritas Vineyards, Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal Winery, Fenn Valley Vineyards, Hawthorne Vineyards, Left Foot Charley, Love Wines Winery of Ludington, Modals Wines, MAWBY Sparkling Wines, Shady Lane Cellars, St. Julian Winery & Distillery and Winery at Black Star Farms.

Take Mom to the symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony is broadcasting past performances all month long.

The concerts will be broadcasted live and unedited on Blue Lake Public Radio every Sunday afternoon in May.

This Sunday, enjoy Mother’s Day with Maestro featuring conductor Lehninger as well as Lehninger’s mother and pianist Goulart performing the following pieces:

Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Chopin: Concerto No. 2 for Piano

Brahms: Symphony No. 2

Tune in at 1 p.m. Sunday to Blue Lake Radio at WBLU-FM 88.9 in Grand Rapids or WBLV-FM 90.3 in Muskegon or go online to bluelake.org.

Create a masterpiece

For moms with younger kids, the West Michigan Tourist Association allows your children to get creative.

The WMTA compiled free downloads of West Michigan-themed coloring pages while everyone is practicing social distancing at home.

Images include those specific to Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Mount Pleasant, the Lakeshore Museum Center and more.

Hopefully, your work of art makes it to the refrigerator, the ultimate placeholder of creativity.

Pamper Mom

When it is safe for Mom to visit the spa, make sure she’s ready to pamper herself. Purchase a gift card from Grand Pearl Spa, located in the Amway Grand Hotel. Not only does Mom get a great gift, but you can support a local business during the pandemic.

The spa offers a number of high-end skin care products and services, including body contouring, peels, facials and microneedling.