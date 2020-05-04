Wine Month Challenge to raise funds for hospitality workers

A new #MichiganWineMonthChallenge will allow people to bid on “exclusive experiences” at Michigan wineries to benefit hospitality industry employees.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) and Michigan Wine Collaborative announced on Friday the launch of #MichiganWineMonthChallenge.

Continuing for the entire month of May, during Michigan Wine Month, the challenge will offer opportunities for individuals to bid on exclusive experiences at select Michigan wineries.

All proceeds from the #MichiganWineMonthChallenge will go to The Michigan Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. The relief fund was created by the MRLA to provide grants to the state’s hospitality industry employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a unique opportunity to work collaboratively with partners across the state to provide new resources for our hospitality industry, and this partnership with the Michigan Wine Collaborative does just that,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the MRLA. “We are honored to work together on this challenge while continuing to raise funds for an industry that has been arguably the hardest hit in our state in the wake of COVID-19.”

Virtual tickets are available for purchase here from May 1-31.

Participants then submit the virtual ticket to the prize package they select online. Each $10 virtual ticket purchased is equivalent to one entry. The more virtual tickets participants submit for a package, the better the odds of winning the drawing.

The drawing will take place on the MRLA Facebook page live at 10 a.m. June 3 at facebook.com/theofficialmrla.

“Our goal with the Wine Month Challenge is to raise awareness for the wine industry in our state that has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also doing some good by raising money to support the hospitality industry’s hardworking employees,” said Brian Lillie, director of hospitality and distribution at Chateau Chantal and Michigan Wine Collaborative board member.

“This partnership with the MRLA made perfect sense, and we are looking forward to the good that this challenge can bring to our industry.”

Michigan wineries offering packages for the #MichiganWineMonthChallenge include 2 Lads Winery, Amoritas Vineyards, Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal Winery, Fenn Valley Vineyards, Hawthorne Vineyards, Left Foot Charley, Love Wines Winery of Ludington, Modals Wines, MAWBY Sparkling Wines, Shady Lane Cellars, St. Julian Winery & Distillery and Winery at Black Star Farms.

Participants can view the packages online.