One block of wood, four generations, 120 years

West Michigan was already becoming a manufacturing powerhouse when Louis Fuller started making bowls in North Muskegon in 1906, where he developed the concept of making nesting bowls from a single block of wood. The region’s forests supplied lumber and paper mills, its rivers and Great Lakes moved raw materials and finished goods, and its factories turned wood into furniture and other products that would become hallmarks of the region.

Fuller found his own niche. He developed a remarkably efficient process that became the foundation of a business that would eventually make its way from North Muskegon to Holland and, 120 years later, into homes around the country.

The story took a turn toward Holland in 1926, when Chester Van Tongeren opened the Wooden Shoe Factory. By the 1960s, the popular tourist attraction was selling Fuller bowls in its gift shops. The businesses remained connected for decades, and in 1987 Van Tongeren’s grandson, Dave Gier, acquired the bowl business.

In 1999, Gier made the decision to focus exclusively on bowls and renamed the company Holland Bowl Mill. The move transformed what had been part of a tourist-oriented woodworking business into a company centered on the bowl-making process Fuller had developed decades earlier.

In 2001, Holland Bowl Mill moved to its current James Street location and expanded production with custom hydraulic lathes. Kory Gier took over as fourth-generation owner in 2017, and his sister, Krista Chalifour, joined the company in 2019. That same year, the mill began offering free factory tours and opened a retail store, giving visitors a chance to see the manufacturing process firsthand.

Today, the bowls have traveled considerably farther than their West Michigan beginnings. Holland Bowl Mill has built partnerships with retailers including Quince, Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel. The company says revenue has grown from $700,000 in 2016 to $4 million, while some employees have been with the company for more than 20 years.

That may be the most satisfying part of the 120-year story: a distinctly Michigan manufacturing idea didn’t just survive. It found a way to remain relevant.

“In a world where many products are becoming increasingly more based on trends, there’s something special about staying true to a time-tested process. Quality, care, and tradition have always been at the heart of what we do, and we’re proud to be preserving this craft and sharing it with future generations,” said third-generation owner Dave Gier.

Kory Gier sees the anniversary in similarly human terms.

“This milestone is a testament to generations of hard work and the belief that a simple idea can grow into something lasting with the right team behind it,” he said. “We’re proud of our history, grateful for those who have helped shape it, and excited to continue building on that legacy for years to come.”

Holland Bowl Mill will celebrate its 120th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include live bowl turning, a tent sale with select products up to 50 percent off, raffles, food and refreshments, live music and kids’ activities, including 7-inch bowl finishing and engraving for $15. The company also will offer exclusive “120 years” bowls signed by Dave Gier.