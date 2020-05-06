Celebrate Mother’s Day virtually with the Barre Code

The Barre Code Grand Rapids in Heritage Hill is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering a free, virtual “Mommy + Me” barre class.

The class will be available to the public and can be accessed on the studio’s Facebook page Saturday and Sunday. The class, led by instructor Kim Grover, will feature moves designed for both mothers and children of all ages.

“Mother’s Day might look a little different this year, but we hope this virtual class can be a fun opportunity for the whole family to sing, dance, play and move together,” said Stacie Thomas, owner of The Barre Code Grand Rapids. “Our ‘Mommy + Me’ classes are designed to show kids how fun it is to stay active.”

Throughout May, as a sign of support and appreciation, the studio also is offering frontline workers free access to its online workouts. To get started, frontline workers can email heritagehill@thebarrecode.com.

“We are so grateful for the incredibly brave frontline workers during this crisis, and we want to do everything we can to say, ‘thank you,’” Thomas said. “During stressful times like these, it is more important than ever to protect your mental health, and one of the best ways to do that is by staying active. I encourage any frontline workers to reach out so that we can get them set up with free classes.”

The Barre Code’s signature classes, which currently are being offered online, include: