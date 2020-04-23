Free digital cookbook offers tastes of West Michigan

Longing for the tastes of your favorite West Michigan restaurants? Now you can cook recipes inspired by their signature dishes at home.
With so many people spending more time at home in the kitchen, the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) decided to round up the area’s best recipes for home cooks to try.
“West Michigan Cooks at Home,” a free digital cookbook, is now available online.
“We thought it would be fun to share these local recipes with people, especially now when so many people are doing more home cooking,” said Courtney Sheffer, marketing director for WMTA. “Whether you’re looking for a recipe for a fancy meal or something simple to make with the kids, you’ll find a West Michigan recipe here to try out.”
Working with restaurants, farm markets, wineries and more from throughout the area, the WMTA collected and compiled food and drink recipes from around West Michigan for the cookbook.
It is split into four sections: sides/apps, mains, sweets and drinks.
A selection of dishes from each section is listed below:
Sides/apps
Cherry broccoli salad from Cherry Republic, Glen Arbor
Crispy vinegar and salt potatoes from Oryana Community Co-op, Traverse City
Cucumber salad from Grossnickle Farms, Kaleva
Mains
Michigan apple cheddar burgers from Virtue Cider, Fennville
Two Hearted chicken tacos from Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo
Apple and squash pierogi from Black Star Farms, Suttons Bay
Sweets
Apple crisp with the Dutch touch from Dutch Farm Market, South Haven
Carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frosting from W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Augusta
Vegan rosemary blueberry scones from Stuart Avenue Inn, Kalamazoo
Drinks
Red Sangria from Dablon Winery & Vineyards, Baroda
Central Lake sour from Mammoth Distilling, Bellaire
Oliver’s ocean from Long Road Distillers, Grand Rapids
WMTA encourages people to try out a new recipe and share photos of the end result using the hashtag #WestMichigan.
