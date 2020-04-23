Free digital cookbook offers tastes of West Michigan

Longing for the tastes of your favorite West Michigan restaurants? Now you can cook recipes inspired by their signature dishes at home.

With so many people spending more time at home in the kitchen, the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) decided to round up the area’s best recipes for home cooks to try.

“West Michigan Cooks at Home,” a free digital cookbook, is now available online.

“We thought it would be fun to share these local recipes with people, especially now when so many people are doing more home cooking,” said Courtney Sheffer, marketing director for WMTA. “Whether you’re looking for a recipe for a fancy meal or something simple to make with the kids, you’ll find a West Michigan recipe here to try out.”

Working with restaurants, farm markets, wineries and more from throughout the area, the WMTA collected and compiled food and drink recipes from around West Michigan for the cookbook.

It is split into four sections: sides/apps, mains, sweets and drinks.

A selection of dishes from each section is listed below:

Sides/apps

Cherry broccoli salad from Cherry Republic, Glen Arbor

Crispy vinegar and salt potatoes from Oryana Community Co-op, Traverse City

Cucumber salad from Grossnickle Farms, Kaleva

Mains

Michigan apple cheddar burgers from Virtue Cider, Fennville

Two Hearted chicken tacos from Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo

Apple and squash pierogi from Black Star Farms, Suttons Bay

Sweets

Apple crisp with the Dutch touch from Dutch Farm Market, South Haven

Carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frosting from W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Augusta

Vegan rosemary blueberry scones from Stuart Avenue Inn, Kalamazoo

Drinks

Red Sangria from Dablon Winery & Vineyards, Baroda

Central Lake sour from Mammoth Distilling, Bellaire

Oliver’s ocean from Long Road Distillers, Grand Rapids

WMTA encourages people to try out a new recipe and share photos of the end result using the hashtag #WestMichigan.