Whether for your kids or yourself, coloring can be a great stress reliever.

The West Michigan Tourist Association compiled free downloads of West Michigan-themed coloring pages for the young and young-at-heart to enjoy while stuck at home during the lockdown.

The link includes images specific to Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Mount Pleasant, the Lakeshore Museum Center and more.

Artists are encouraged to share their finished creations with the West Michigan Tourist Association