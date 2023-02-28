Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Kendall College of Art and Design

17 Fountain St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Enrollment Information: 800-676-2787, kcad.ferris.edu

KCAD offers a world-class art and design education that’s complemented by Ferris State University’s resources and support systems. And while Ferris is known for its career-oriented majors, at KCAD you’ll find that the career-oriented and the creative intersect in powerful ways.

KCAD’s immersive creative learning environment offers a wide range of specialized degree programs in design, fine art, and art history. Students in these programs receive a quality Ferris education while getting the expert instruction and personalized support they need to transform their creativity into a marketable skill set — and, from there, a dynamic career.

Located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids on a resource-rich campus, KCAD students’ educational experiences are more hands-on than those typically found in creative degree programs within other larger universities.

KCAD’s faculty, meanwhile, are accomplished artists, designers, and scholars who become mentors and role models, leveraging their deep professional experience to help students make the most of their education.

At KCAD, the classroom extends beyond campus into West Michigan’s thriving art and design community, where its strong relationships with arts organizations, industry-leading companies, and nonprofits help provide students with transformative, real-world learning experiences and invaluable professional network connections. KCAD is designed to move you forward.

The Stats

Year founded: 1928

Current enrollment: 565

Student-faculty ratio: 7.5:1

Number of undergraduate degrees offered: 15

Number of master’s degrees offered: 5

Subject matter expertise: Collaborative Design, Digital Art and Design, Drawing, Fashion Studies, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interior Design, Life Sciences and Pre-Medical Illustration, Painting, Photography, Product Design, Sculpture and Functional Art, Architecture, Design and Innovation.

In-state/Out-of-state tuition: $23,892

Percentage of students on financial aid: 90%