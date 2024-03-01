Parents’ Guide to Education 2024 Special Section

Western Michigan University

1903 W. Michigan Ave. • Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Undergraduate Enrollment Information: 269-387-2000, wmich.edu

Located in Grand Rapids’ Heartside district, Western Michigan University’s Grand Rapids campus provides regional access to meet students where they are. With modern amenities like Hy-Flex classrooms and an advanced manufacturing lab, the campus is a hub of academic exploration and community engagement.

The campus prioritizes programs aligned with local workforce needs, drawing on valuable partnerships with industry experts like Autocam Medical and GRCC to create seamless educational pathways and experiential learning opportunities. WMU Grand Rapids also offers hands-on dual-enrollment courses focused on career readiness, empowering students to thrive in their academic journey and build prosperous futures. Committed to student success, Western Michigan University offers a dynamic educational experience, preparing students for diverse career paths while contributing to the vitality of their communities.

The Stats

Year founded: 1903

Current enrollment: 17,835

Student-faculty ratio: 16:1

Number of undergraduate degrees offered: 135

Number of master’s degrees offered: 78

Number of doctoral degrees offered: 35

Subject matter of expertise: Through WMU Essential Studies, students focus on skills employers seek, enhanced oral and written communications, critical thinking, and quantitative and scientific literacy.

In-state tuition: $14,594

Out-of-state tuition: $18,218

Top awards/recognitions: Classified as a high research university by the Carnegie Foundation, only Michigan institution in the Heterodox Academy’s Campus Community Network for viewpoint diversity, open inquiry, and constructive disagreement.