Fennville educators leave $2.2M scholarship legacy

Students in Fennville Elementary and Middle Schools probably don’t know it yet but they will have an opportunity to receive a life-changing award years from now when they approach high school graduation.

The award — actually awards (plural) that will benefit several students — are thanks to two former Fennville High School educators who left a $2.2 million estate gift that is being administered through the Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF), a nonprofit that connects Allegan County students with scholarships they qualify for.

Funds from the gift will enable Fennville graduating seniors to pursue college or training in the skilled trades with awards that “will cover the total cost of attendance,” said Amanda Chappell, ACCF Youth Services Manager.

The gift will also provide resources for Fennville teachers to purchase learning materials and develop creative classroom projects.

FHS seniors are already applying for the James and Grace Walz Scholarship, Chappell said.

The program is funded through an endowment from James (Jim) and Grace Walz, longtime beloved Fennville educators. Jim Walz, who died in 2019, was the high school librarian who could help students research anything, and Grace Walz, who died early last year, was a popular history teacher who made the subject come alive in her classroom.

“Designed to last indefinitely, the funds will ensure their generosity continues to empower students and inspire educators in the community for generations,” ACCF officials said.

ACCF celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. The organization was born through the efforts of civic-minded residents with foresight in 1965 and received its first endowed gift from Allegan attorney Ethol Stone in 1969.

ACCF has grown “into a lasting legacy of impact, ensuring Allegan County thrives today and for generations to come,” foundation officials said.

Deadline for applications for scholarships from the Walz gift is March 10. Teachers will be able to apply for grants next school year, Chappell said.

Scholarship applications will be reviewed in April with winners announced at each school’s senior award night in May.

Two students have already completed their applications for the Walz Scholarship and two more have started applications, Chappell said “There’s probably more still working on their general application. Students tend to wait until the last minute,” she added.

Some scholarships are one-time awards while others, like the Walz scholarship, are renewable if the student maintains a certain grade point, Chappell said. “We are encouraging new scholarships that come to us to be renewable,” she added. “We think it’s important for us to support students throughout their whole journey.”

The number of annual awards from the Walz fund depends on the amount requested and the number of quality applicants, Chappell said. Some $70,000 will be available for the Walz Scholarship each year.

She anticipates two or three awards will be made annually.

Students seeking aid from ACCF file one application no matter how many scholarships they apply for, Chappell said. Software tells students the scholarships they are eligible for and if they need to complete any additional information. Some scholarships, like those from the Walz fund, require applicants to write essays.

“That makes it real easy on them and for us to manage because this year we have between 65 and 70 scholarship opportunities,” she said.

The Walz Scholarship is going to be a pretty great scholarship that will last forever,” Chappell said. “That’s the really powerful part of it. It’s not just for a couple of years. It can really provide a few students with key financial support they can count on for four years.

“It was great to be able to work with Grace‘s team to make sure we could support Fennville the way she wanted to,” Chappell said.

Chappel, a 2017 graduate of Fennville High, says she’s looking forward to personally making the award at the school’s award ceremony in May.

To see all the scholarships offered through ACCF, go to alleganfoundation.org/scholarships.