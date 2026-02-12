Catch history in action at Woodland Mall

Shoppers strolling through Woodland Mall this month may just find themselves face-to-face with history.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Woodland Mall transforms into a living, breathing celebration of Black history as it hosts the 12th Annual African American Live Museum, presented by New Hope Baptist Church. Aptly themed “Echoes of Greatness,” the event invites guests of all ages to experience Black History Month in a way that feels anything but ordinary.

From 1–5 p.m., the mall’s corridors will become a dynamic stage where 26 performers, ages 10 to 70, embody more than 15 influential African American figures from the worlds of politics, sports, science, arts and entertainment.

Visitors to the mall that day can expect to “meet” icons like Ella Baker, often called the mother of the civil rights movement, and Nikki Giovanni, the celebrated poet and activist whose voice helped define the 1960s Black Arts Movement. Contemporary trailblazers will also take center stage, including Detroit youth entrepreneur Asia Newson and Troy D. Taylor, founder, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the country.

And that’s just the beginning. Teddy Pendergrass, Sean the Science Kid, WNBA star A’Ja Wilson and acclaimed dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen will also “appear,” brought to life through powerful performances that spotlights her achievements as well as captures her spirit and mannerisms.

“The partnership between New Hope Baptist Church and Woodland Mall is a shared commitment to culture and community,” said Letitia Levi, Drama Ministry Leader at New Hope Baptist Church. “Together, we forge the African American Live Museum, ‘Echoes of Greatness,’ a powerful annual event that brings history to life with the city’s top musicians and performers.”

The collaboration has become a meaningful tradition. Woodland Mall Senior Marketing Director Lisa Wolstromer says the center is proud to serve as a gathering place for generations to connect and learn.

“Woodland Mall looks forward to being a part of this collaborative effort to recognize Black History Month every year,” Wolstromer said. “A hub for all generations, the mall is an ideal place for this engaging event where community members can learn together.”

Free and open to the public, the African American Live Museum offers the public a moment of connection with icons of the Black community…i the middle of a busy mall.

For more information, visit ShopWoodlandMall.com/events.