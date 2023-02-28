Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Kalamazoo College

1200 Academy St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Undergraduate Enrollment Information: 269-337-7166, kzoo.edu

Nationally renowned and globally oriented, Kalamazoo College is the home of the K-Plan, an individualized and integrated approach to the liberal arts and sciences. The K-Plan combines exceptional scholarship, study abroad, career development, civic engagement and independent research in a flexible curriculum that allows students to make the most of their unique interests and gifts. At K, administrators and faculty embrace our motto—“More in Four. More in a Lifetime.”—by offering students more opportunities to explore, more faculty and staff mentorship and support, and more preparation for meaningful careers that make a positive impact on the world. Wherever students want to go in life, their K-Plans can take them there.

The Stats

Year founded: 1833

Current enrollment: 1,369

Student-faculty ratio: 11:1

Number of undergraduate degrees offered: 31 majors, 22 minors, five special programs, and 13 concentrations

Subject matter of expertise: Nationally known for the K-Plan, which integrates an open curriculum with study abroad, experiential education, career preparation, and independent research.

In-state/Out-of-state tuition: $58,614

Percentage of students on financial aid: 98%

Top awards: Named a Best Value College by the Princeton Review; Fulbright Top Producing Institution; listed among the 44 Colleges that Change Lives.