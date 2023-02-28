Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Calvin University

3201 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Enrollment Information: 708-987-5561, calvin.edu

Calvin University is a top-ranked private, liberal arts university located in Grand Rapids. With a vibrant Christian community and a commitment to academic excellence, Calvin provides a unique educational experience that prepares students for lives of service and leadership. The university offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, with a focus on hands-on learning and real-world experience.

Students have opportunities to study abroad, engage in research, and pursue internships that help them apply to real-life situations the things they’ve learned in the classroom. The 11:1 student-faculty ratio ensures all students receive individualized attention from dedicated professors. Beyond the classroom, students can get involved in a wide range of activities, from sports and music to service and leadership programs.

At Calvin University, students are challenged to think critically, live faithfully, and serve wholeheartedly.

The Stats

Year Founded: 1876

Current Enrollment: 3,256

Student-Faculty ratio: 12:1

Number of Undergraduate Degrees Offered: 87

Master’s Degrees Offered: 10

Subject Matter of Expertise: The most popular majors at Calvin University include: Health Professions and Related Programs; Education; Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services; Engineering; Biological and Biomedical Sciences; Social Sciences; Visual and Performing Arts; Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services; Psychology; and Parks, Recreation, Leisure, Fitness, and Kinesiology.

In-state/Out-of-state tuition: $38,620

Percentage of students on financial aid: 94%