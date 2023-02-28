Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Northern Michigan University

1401 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette, MI 49855

Enrollment Information: 906-227-1000, nmu.edu

Located on the shores of Lake Superior amongst the natural beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Northern Michigan University has been fueling students’ quest for knowledge and adventure since 1899. NMU is a dynamic four-year, public university that has grown its reputation based on its award-winning leadership programs, cutting-edge technology initiatives and nationally recognized academic programs.

With a student body of 7,000 students from all over the country, NMU offers nearly 200 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, plus a doctorate in nursing. More than 75 percent of NMU’s 300-plus full-time faculty members have doctorates or the highest degree in their fields, and a hallmark of the NMU experience is that full-time faculty members teach at all levels – freshmen through graduate courses. Its 1,100 employees view helping students succeed as not only a university priority, but a personal goal.

NMU’s 360-acre campus features 52 facilities including a university theater, a number of award-winning laboratories, a newly-updated university center, a solely-dedicated technology and occupational sciences building, and a three-structure sports and recreation complex, including the Superior Dome, the world’s largest wooden dome. In addition to a rich physical campus, the diversity of the surrounding geographical terrain serves the NMU community as an extensive outdoor classroom.

The Stats

Year founded: 1899

Current enrollment: 6,900

Student-faculty ratio: 20:1

Number of undergraduate degrees offered: 170+

Number of master’s degrees offered: 28

Subject matter expertise: biology, nursing, outdoor recreation, environmental science, medicinal plant chemistry, indoor agriculture, construction management, theatre and dance

In-state tuition: $13,248

Out-of-state tuition: $18,996

Top three awards/recognitions: No. 4 Best Online College in Michigan, Top 10 Military Friend School, Top 20 Safest Campus in the Country.