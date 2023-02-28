Parents’ Guide to College 2023 Special Section

Grand Valley State University

1 Campus Dr., Allendale, MI 49401

Enrollment Information: 616-331-5000, gvsu.edu

Grand Valley State University prepares its more than 22,000 students for whatever is next so they’re ready for both a fulfilling career and a life of impact.

It starts with the opportunities offered through more than 300 areas of undergraduate and graduate study. Outstanding faculty members are focused on individual student achievement, and unique learning opportunities abound — from student-directed research projects to in-the-field training and a study abroad program that’s one of the best in the nation for participation.

GVSU also helps shape students’ futures through a philosophy that emphasizes critical thinking, creative problem-solving, and cultural understanding, preparing students for life in a fast-changing world.

State-of-the-art facilities promote academic achievement and a fulfilling living experience. The main campus in Allendale is home to modern classrooms and labs, outstanding fitness and sports facilities, a comprehensive library, and more. Just 15 miles east, the Robert C. Pew Grand Rapids Campus and the growing Health Campus put students in the heart of Grand Rapids’ central business district as well as along the Medical Mile.

The combination of cutting-edge facilities and academic rigor leads to success on Grand Valley’s campuses, where the graduation rate is consistently one of the highest in the state.

The Stats

Year founded: 1960

Current enrollment: 22,406

Student-faculty ratio: 17:1

Number of undergraduate degrees offered: 96

Number of master’s degrees offered: 42

Number of doctoral degrees offered: 3

Subject matter expertise: Business, engineering, health care, education

In-state tuition: $13,952

Out-of-state tuition: $19,856

Top three awards/recognitions: One of U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges. One of the Princeton Review’s 2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region. One of Money magazine’s Best Colleges for Your Money 2022.