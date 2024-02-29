‘Altared’ Bliss – Frederik Meijer Gardens

Our six-part series on West Michigan wedding venues culminates with one of the world’s foremost horticultural display gardens and sculpture parks– Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Better known for its abundant gardens and incredible sculptures, annual butterfly exhibition, and summer concert series, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is a wedding venue you won’t want to miss. This vast building can accommodate as many as 1,200 guests within its grand halls. Because Meijer Gardens is an attraction, when booking the venue for your matrimonial merrymaking, you and your guests receive free admission to select areas of the park to enjoy.

Décor is seldom required, as Meijer Gardens offers a variety of beautiful spaces to hold a ceremony. Kiss your new spouse beneath the glittering Chihuly sculpture or tie the knot in one of the breathtaking greenhouses. Take newlywed photos in front of a serene waterfall and a pond filled with koi or beside one of the park’s many impressive sculptures. Steal romantic glances at each other on a bridge in the Japanese Garden or tuck yourselves away in the bright foliage – photo opportunities abound.

Dinner is a breeze when you work with their in-house catering, Meijer Gardens Culinary Arts and Events. Choose from an extensive list of mouth-watering hors d’oeuvres, like the Michigan cherry barbeque kabobs, fontina risotto croquettes or classic deviled eggs. They’ll work with you to craft a sumptuous plated dinner menu or delicious buffet spread. Looking for something else? Meijer Gardens has a list of approved caterers you can work with to create a memorable meal. Yes, your wedding guests will remember the food!