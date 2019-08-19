A women’s clothing boutique in town is closing.

Marie La Mode in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood announced over Facebook yesterday it will close in mid-September.

“I want to thank every one of you for your support, friendship and love through these past 3.5 years,” owner Liz Haan says in the post.

“It was an amazing journey, and I learned so much about who I am, what I love and what’s important to me. I am looking forward to what’s to come.”

Haan founded Marie La Mode originally as a “mobile boutique” that traveled to businesses, homes and events. In May 2018, after under two years of mobile sales, she opened the store at 619 Wealthy St. SE.

Marie La Mode’s former neighbor DENYM, a men’s and women’s clothing store, closed in April.

Starting Aug. 24, all Marie La Mode inventory will be 50% off.

Photo via fb.com