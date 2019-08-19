‘Superfood café’ coming to Grand Rapids

A new “superfood café” has found a space in the city.

Entrepreneur Jon Lanning signed an agreement to open the first Michigan location of Vitality Bowls, in the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids, at 3569 28th St. SE, according to Vitality Bowls today.

Lanning is planning to open the location in mid-October, the first of what he hopes will be multiple locations.

“The fresh ingredients and superfoods that Vitality Bowls offers are unlike any other fast-casual eatery options in Grand Rapids,” Lanning said. “My first taste of an açaí bowl at Vitality Bowls was a game-changer. I want to bring that same experience to everyone in Grand Rapids.”

Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls, said Lanning is “exactly the right entrepreneur to grow the brand in West Michigan.”

“His business intellect is outstanding,” Gilad said. “We are eager to see Jon fill the demand for a healthy fast-casual café in Grand Rapids.”

Menu

The Vitality Bowls menu features a variety of superfoods: graviola, acerola, organic mangosteen, organic camu camu, organic spirulina, organic aronia, organic moringa, organic maca, bee pollen and more.

Customers can choose from various menu items: such as the Green Bowl, with graviola, organic spirulina and organic hemp seeds; Dragon Bowl, with pitaya, coconut milk and bananas; and Vitality Bowl, with organic açaí, strawberries and honey.

The café also sells fresh juices, smoothies, soups, paninis and salads.

The Grand Rapids location will offer a coffee bar, with kombucha and cold-brew coffee on tap, as well as espresso and superfood drinks packed with açaí, pitaya and matcha.

Vitality Bowls

Roy Gilad and Tara Gilad founded Vitality Bowls in 2011 in San Ramon, California.

The duo started the superfood café concept as a result of discovering their daughter’s severe food allergies and wanting to find “safe, healthy food alternatives.”

Since franchising began in 2014, the brand has grown to more than 135 cafés open or in development across the U.S.

Photo via fb.com