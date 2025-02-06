Spring Into Smooth

Waxology is putting a fresh spin on the classic “wax on, wax off” mantra with the opening of its fourth location in West Michigan. The new studio at Knapp’s Corner officially began taking appointments on February 3, just in time for those gearing up for spring break.

“We’re thrilled to bring Waxology’s signature experience to even more people in West Michigan,” said Betsy Fahlen-Alverio, Founder and CEO of Waxology. “Our focus has always been on providing clients with an atmosphere that is both professional and welcoming, and we can’t wait to extend that to this new community. Our team is dedicated to making every visit as comfortable and enjoyable as possible, and we look forward to introducing our services to even more local clients.”

Since its debut in 2012, Waxology, a women-owned business, has built a reputation as a top destination for expert waxing services. Known for its professional staff, precision, and commitment to client care, the company offers services ranging from eyebrow shaping to Brazilian waxes and full-body treatments—all performed by highly trained estheticians using premium products.

The opening of the Knapp’s Corner location marks another milestone for Waxology, reflecting its growth and commitment to providing top-tier services throughout West Michigan. With a focus on hygiene, comfort, and client satisfaction, each location has developed a loyal clientele, and the new studio promises to continue this tradition.

Just as the season shifts to warmer weather, the timing couldn’t be better for spring break preparations. Whether clients are prepping for a getaway or simply looking to feel their best, Waxology ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience.

For more information about Waxology’s services or to book an appointment at the new location, visit ilovewaxology.com.