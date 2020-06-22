Founders bringing Oktoberfest beer to Grand Rapids

Founders Brewing Co. announced Oktoberfest, a Märzen-style lager brewed using imported German malts and hops, which will arrive later this summer.

Founders’ Oktoberfest is similar to a traditional Reinheitsgebot style, brewed in accordance with a 1487 German law that limits the ingredients to water, barley and hops.

Debuting this August, Oktoberfest is the seventh release Founders has brewed to raise awareness for ArtPrize, which was recently canceled for 2020.

“Brewing traditional German-style beers, especially malt-forward lagers, isn’t something we’re especially accustomed to,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, brewmaster. “I’ve really begun to enjoy drinking Märzens over the past few years and decided to get serious about a recipe. Oktoberfest is brewed with malt and hops imported from Germany for a rich, malty character that still manages to stay light on the palate. “

Oktoberfest will be available 12-ounce cans and on draft in the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms and across the brewery’s distribution network, except Utah. Previous releases for ArtPrize include Green Zebra, Pale Joe, Spectra Trifecta, Mosaic Promise, Inspired Artist Black IPA and Trigo.