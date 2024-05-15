The Pollening

It sounds like the description of a horror movie. For some people, when the trees, grass, and weeds start to release their pollen and fungi send out their spores, it can certainly feel like it. If you’re among the roughly one in four adults who deals with seasonal allergies, whether mild or severe, you may just be wondering why this is happening. Though annoying, it’s quite interesting what our bodies are doing. An allergy is the immune system’s response to contact with a foreign substance that it deems harmful, even though it isn’t. Pollen is just one of several innocuous particles that triggers our immune systems to release antibodies to combat the invaders we inhale. This typically results in an itchy nose, sneezing, watery eyes, congestion, and other bothersome symptoms that can sap the joy out of an otherwise delightful season.

One of the reasons spring allergies have such a widespread effect is because, currently, trees are producing massive amounts of pollen to ensure reproduction. Since trees can’t move, they rely on the wind to carry their multitudes of minuscule grains to other trees to complete the fertilization process. Kind of feels like we’re having “The Talk” right now, doesn’t it?

Just when the trees are about done doing their thing, then the grass kicks in and goes through a similar process. That’s why allergy season lasts so long for some. The reasons why some people are affected, and others aren’t—or their response to pollen changes as they age—are varied and complex. The important question isn’t so much why we get seasonal allergies, but how we can alleviate some or all of the discomfort associated with them.