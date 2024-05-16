Weekend Guide: May 16–19, 2024

Looking to immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene of Grand Rapids? Get ready to fill your calendar with unforgettable live music experiences, a Broadway play, comedy and more. Here’s a sneak peek into the major events coming your way.

THEATER

Broadway Grand Rapids presents “Wicked”

Thursday, May 16 – June 15

Experience the enchantment of Wicked, the Broadway sensation, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. This captivating musical offers a fresh take on the Land of Oz, focusing on the extraordinary friendship between two young women. Get ready to laugh, cry, and be mesmerized by this “complete triumph” (USA Today)!

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes (including intermission). Recommended for ages 8+.

Accessible Performances: American Sign Language interpreted performance on May 18, 2024 – 2 p.m.; Open Captioning/Audio Described: May 19, 2024 – 1 p.m.

VISUAL ARTS

Check out the Visual Arts Exhibition presented by Festival of the Arts. Step into a world of creativity and talent at the Visual Arts Exhibition by Festival of the Arts. Local artists will dazzle you with their masterpieces, competing for prizes exceeding $12,000. Location: Skywalk at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. May 12 – June 15.

COMEDY

Friday, May 17

Standup Comedy at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Join comedian Patton Oswalt for an evening of laughter and entertainment as he brings his “Effervescent” tour to Grand Rapids, 20 Monroe Ave. NW. All ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $43–67.50.

Friday, May 17

Standup Comedy at Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW

Luis J. Gomez, a comedian, writer, podcaster, and producer from New York City, is the founding member of Legion of Skanks and the co-creator of Skankfest and GAS Digital Network, with TV credits including NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central, and TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” In addition to his four appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience, Luis is a regular on The Regz, Kill Tony, Matt and Shane Secret Podcast, and The Tim Dillon Show. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in the $25-$35 price range.

May 18, 7:30 p.m.

For “locally grown” comedy, check out River City Improv at Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW.

LIVE MUSIC– Top Picks

Local Spins Fest at Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW

Saturday, May 18

This all-day music festival, now in its third year, marks the celebration of Local Spins’ 12th anniversary. This year’s theme sheds the spotlight on emerging Michigan stars and youth bands. Nathan Walton & The Remedy are the festival’s headliners, joined by Elijah Russ Collective, Short Panic, and others. General admission is $10. VIP tickets are $25. Gates open at 3 p.m. The first act takes the stage at 4 p.m. and the festival wraps up around 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Rock out with Greta Van Fleet at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Known for their electrifying performances, this fantastic rock band that formed in Frankenmuth more than a decade ago has been likened to Led Zeppelin, and garnered national acclaim— a concert you won’t want to miss! DeVos Place is located at 303 Monroe Ave. NW. The show starts at 7 p.m. Prices vary.

MORE LIVE MUSIC

The Intersection, 133 Caesar Chauvez Ave. SW

Friday, May 17: Alpha Wolf: Half Living Things. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on day of show.

Saturday, May 18: Royal Blood— Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance / $40, day of show.

Pyramid Scheme, 68 Commerce Ave. SW

Friday, May 17: Emery + The Almost + Bad Luck, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18: It Dies Today + Bloodlined Calligraphy + If He Dies He Dies + Life Loss: 6 p.m.

Skelletones, 133 S. Division

Friday, May 17

Hard Core Hip Hop: Deadskull, Dogskull, Lil Pent, and Adam Saves The World will perform at the original underground sound venue in downtown Grand Rapids. All ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Out by midnight.