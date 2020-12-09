Study: Michiganders would pay hefty price for COVID-19 vaccine

The average Michigander would pay $493 to jump the queue for the new COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, surveyed 4,428 people ages 18 and over to find out how much each person, hypothetically, would be prepared to pay to get vaccinated ahead of others.

The poll revealed the average Michigander would sacrifice $493 of their savings to get first in line, compared to a national average of $460. Oklahomans would be prepared to spend the most at $936. South Dakotans would only be prepared to pay $279 to get vaccinated first.

The survey also found 16% of respondents were more concerned about a COVID-19 vaccine than the virus itself. The poll noted some may be worried about taking a vaccine that has been rushed through clinical trials due to the rapid transmission of the virus.

If someone may have come into contact with the coronavirus, self-isolating for the incubation period of 14 days has been recommended as the optimum method to prevent transmission to others. Despite this, the study uncovered 11% of respondents admitted they would not self-isolate for 14 days if they suspected they had mild COVID-19 symptoms or were asymptomatic.

Two vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna will receive FDA approval this year, but media sources predict just 3.7% of the U.S. population will receive the vaccine in 2020.