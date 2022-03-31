Cannabis company acquires Kalamazoo dispensary

A West Michigan cannabis company is celebrating the acquisition of a dispensary in Kalamazoo.

Muskegon-based Cloud Cannabis Co. now is the owner of a former KKind dispensary at 521 E. Mosel Ave. in Kalamazoo. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1.

Cloud Cannabis Director of Operations Michael Leporowski said he is excited for the ceremony and how the new dispensary will help Cloud reach its goals in the Kalamazoo market.

“Cloud has always wanted to be vertically integrated and make more of a footprint in the industry,” Leporowski said. “We also want to be part of the community and give the best possible experience to customers.”

Eight vendors will be at the event and offer various giveaways. The first 400 attendees will receive gift bags with product samples, Cloud Cannabis swag and some non-cannabis items.

The 3,800-square-foot Kalamazoo store features a color-coded spectrum of effects wall and a variety of products. The dispensary is for medical and recreational customers, with medical cardholders receiving 10% off every purchase.

All 12 employees who previously worked for KKind have stayed on during the transition to Cloud ownership.

The acquisition comes after Cloud Cannabis took ownership of a former KKind cultivation facility in Kalamazoo in September 2021.