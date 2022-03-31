Golf tournament to benefit food pantry

A women’s professional golf tournament is returning to West Michigan.

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will be held from June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club, at 5801 Northland Drive NE in Belmont.

There will be a field of 144 women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over the four-day competition.

More than 1,000 volunteers are needed for the tournament. Volunteers will fill roles on 20 committees, including standard bearers, discovery land, transportation and hospitality. The tournament also will have general volunteer positions.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program, which restocks food pantries in the Midwest.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the tournament back in a big way, and that’s only possible thanks to the help of so many incredible volunteers,” said Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer. “Volunteers will get the chance to be a part of the action and make an impact on our tournament’s mission of feeding hungry families. After two challenging years, we’re excited for this event to celebrate our community and our commitment to Simply Give.”

The 2021 tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. Last year, tournament officials introduced a separate $25,000 donation to a hunger relief organization of the champion’s choice. The champion, Nelly Korda, chose Grand Rapids-based Kids’ Food Basket.

The champion’s choice donation will continue this year.

“I’m proud to be able to help out at this event that supports local food pantries in our community through Simply Give,” said Brandi Van Leeuwen, Meijer LPGA Classic volunteer. “It’s a great cause, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

More information is available here.