Toys that Move 1 of 10

A new display of toys from throughout the ages opened at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The newly acquired collection, “Toys that Move,” features toys built to move on their own, such as wind-up toys. Many of the pieces on display include high-quality wooden and plastic toys made by Fisher-Price.

The toys came from collector Beth Schwartz, who began toy collecting in the early 1990s when she was traveling the country as a touring Broadway actress.

“We are so grateful to the family of Beth Schwartz for donating her amazing toy collection to the museum. Although Beth passed away in 2011, her collection will continue to delight and inspire children of all ages who visit,” said Alex Forist, GRPM chief curator.

“Toys that Move” is on display on the second floor of the museum and is part of general admission.